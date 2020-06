Paytm Mall, the e-commerce player betting big on the Offline to Online (O2O) model, is moving its operations from Noida (Uttar Pradesh) to Bengaluru and plans to hire over 300 people for product and technology roles.

In the O2O model, when a consumer places an online order for grocery and other products, those are picked up from a nearby store (not some warehouse) and delivered. This helps small shops and retailers tap into the online user, besides helping the e-commerce player expand its base of seller partners.

This move to Bengaluru will help the company tap into the talent pool available in the city’s consumer internet and startup ecosystem, says Paytm Mall. The existing workforce has the flexibility to either shift to Bengaluru or continue working from their current location in various roles.

The company has also announced the appointment of Abhishek Rajan as the new Chief Operating Officer. During the last four years, Abhishek, an IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus, has built and scaled up Paytm's travel business. He has been credited for driving profitable revenues for the company.

In his new role, Abhishek will set the vision for Mall and oversee the operations across categories such as product, technology, supply chain, marketing and finance. He will specifically focus on strengthening the commerce customer experience and expanding the hyperlocal merchant base. He will continue to oversee Paytm's travel vertical till a replacement is found.

"We would like to think of Paytm’s e-commerce business as a Series A startup with $200 million cash in the bank, where key technology and operations components required for running a commerce business have already been built,” he said, adding “in the last 3 quarters, the team has done an incredible job of bringing down the cash burn to $2 million/quarter. There cannot be a better starting line for us, as we look ahead to scale the business in a profitable manner."

At one point last year, Paytm Mall was losing around $17 million a quarter.

Additionally, Srinivas Mothey has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Merchants Solutions at Paytm. He would be working on innovative retail solutions for merchants in his new role.

Paytm Mall currently offers a wide assortment of products—mobile phones, computers, apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, home appliances, health & fitness and general merchandise. It has partnered with BigBasket for the supply of groceries on its platform.