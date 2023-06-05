English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsPaytm loan disbursals rise over 50% in May — Here’s how the fintech stock is reacting

Paytm loan disbursals rise over 50% in May — Here’s how the fintech stock is reacting

Paytm loan disbursals rise over 50% in May — Here’s how the fintech stock is reacting
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Abhishek Kothari  Jun 5, 2023 2:40:13 PM IST (Published)

Paytm's disbursal for April and May rose 169 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9618 crore, with the number of loans soaring up to 85 lakh.

Fintech company Paytm announced impressive figures for loan disbursals and gross merchandise value (GMV) in May. The company disbursed nearly 44 lakh loans during the month, marking a significant jump of over 51 percent compared to the same period last year and a seven percent increase compared to April.

The disbursed amount for May reached Rs 5,503 crore, showcasing remarkable growth of 186.8 percent from May 2022. In April, Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 4,115 crore. Furthermore, the average disbursal ticket size has risen to Rs 12,507.
Regarding the loan distribution business, Paytm said that a technology systems upgrade by one of their merchant loan distribution partners had previously impacted loan upselling to existing merchants. However, the system upgrade has been completed, and the partner has resumed disbursing merchant loans, meeting pent-up demand from April.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X