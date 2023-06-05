Paytm loan disbursals rise over 50% in May — Here’s how the fintech stock is reacting

By Abhishek Kothari

Paytm's disbursal for April and May rose 169 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9618 crore, with the number of loans soaring up to 85 lakh.

Fintech company Paytm announced impressive figures for loan disbursals and gross merchandise value (GMV) in May. The company disbursed nearly 44 lakh loans during the month, marking a significant jump of over 51 percent compared to the same period last year and a seven percent increase compared to April.

The disbursed amount for May reached Rs 5,503 crore, showcasing remarkable growth of 186.8 percent from May 2022. In April, Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 4,115 crore. Furthermore, the average disbursal ticket size has risen to Rs 12,507. Regarding the loan distribution business, Paytm said that a technology systems upgrade by one of their merchant loan distribution partners had previously impacted loan upselling to existing merchants. However, the system upgrade has been completed, and the partner has resumed disbursing merchant loans, meeting pent-up demand from April.