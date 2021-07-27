Paytm launches ‘Namaskara Bengaluru’ mini-app enabling users to avail multiple services

Digital financial services platform Paytm announced the launch of its first city-specific mini-app ‘Namaskara Bengaluru’ on Tuesday. The app will be a one-stop destination to discover Bengaluru’s popular restaurants, shops, events and news that will enable users to avail best offers and discounts from the listed merchants.

Users can visit the Mini-App Store on their Paytm App and click on ‘Namaskara Bengaluru’ to gain access to the deals and scroll through all of Paytm partner apps.

“

Bengaluru is an important city for Paytm. We hope that with the launch of the city-specific mini-app “Namaskara Bengaluru, we will bring convenience for our users by helping them discover the best deals and offers from nearby stores and also get access to local services,” said the company spokesperson.

The mini-app store will enable the users to book doctor’s appointments, ride cabs, order products for home delivery, purchase travel & entertainment tickets, and also book slots for COVID vaccinations.

Through the company’s partners, users can order food from Bengaluru’s famous restaurants like Shareif Bhai, Empire Hotel, EatFit, and Nandhana Palace or order anything they want from Mysore Pak, sandalwood oil to coffee, toys, and so much more.

Additionally, the health and wellness store within the Mini-App Store will give users one-click access to a large selection of health supplements, essential vitamins, immunity boosters & ayurvedic medicines through top health tech platforms including 1mg, Netmeds, Apollo 24x7, DocsApp/Medibuddy, Zyla, Mfine, and Credihealth among others.