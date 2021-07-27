Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • startup>
    • Paytm launches ‘Namaskara Bengaluru’ mini-app enabling users to avail multiple services

    Paytm launches ‘Namaskara Bengaluru’ mini-app enabling users to avail multiple services

    Profile image
    By Mugdha Variyar | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Paytm's mini-app store will enable the users to book doctor’s appointments, ride cabs, order products for home delivery, purchase travel & entertainment tickets, and also book slots for COVID vaccinations.

    Paytm launches ‘Namaskara Bengaluru’ mini-app enabling users to avail multiple services
    Digital financial services platform Paytm announced the launch of its first city-specific mini-app ‘Namaskara Bengaluru’ on Tuesday. The app will be a one-stop destination to discover Bengaluru’s popular restaurants, shops, events and news that will enable users to avail best offers and discounts from the listed merchants.
    Users can visit the Mini-App Store on their Paytm App and click on ‘Namaskara Bengaluru’ to gain access to the deals and scroll through all of Paytm partner apps.
    Bengaluru is an important city for Paytm. We hope that with the launch of the city-specific mini-app “Namaskara Bengaluru, we will bring convenience for our users by helping them discover the best deals and offers from nearby stores and also get access to local services,” said the company spokesperson.
    The mini-app store will enable the users to book doctor’s appointments, ride cabs, order products for home delivery, purchase travel & entertainment tickets, and also book slots for COVID vaccinations.
    Through the company’s partners, users can order food from Bengaluru’s famous restaurants like Shareif Bhai, Empire Hotel, EatFit, and Nandhana Palace or order anything they want from Mysore Pak, sandalwood oil to coffee, toys, and so much more.
    Additionally, the health and wellness store within the Mini-App Store will give users one-click access to a large selection of health supplements, essential vitamins, immunity boosters & ayurvedic medicines through top health tech platforms including 1mg, Netmeds, Apollo 24x7, DocsApp/Medibuddy, Zyla, Mfine, and Credihealth among others.
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco411.15 11.10 2.77
    Bajaj Finserv13,792.10 267.05 1.97
    Tata Steel1,323.00 25.05 1.93
    SBI Life Insura1,096.95 20.30 1.89
    Nestle18,372.05 270.70 1.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,796.85 271.50 2.01
    Tata Steel1,322.40 24.30 1.87
    Nestle18,386.00 308.45 1.71
    Bajaj Finance6,232.55 70.40 1.14
    SBI428.60 5.30 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco412.50 12.45 3.11
    Bajaj Finserv13,795.50 270.45 2.00
    SBI Life Insura1,097.50 20.85 1.94
    Tata Steel1,322.25 24.30 1.87
    Nestle18,382.25 280.90 1.55
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,800.00 274.65 2.03
    Tata Steel1,322.30 24.20 1.86
    Nestle18,376.10 298.55 1.65
    SBI428.60 5.30 1.25
    Bajaj Finance6,230.80 68.65 1.11

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.46500.04750.06
    Euro-Rupee87.6840-0.0180-0.02
    Pound-Rupee102.5980-0.0810-0.08
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67640.00230.34
    View More