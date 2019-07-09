Paytm expects gross sales of Rs 20,000 crore from education business in FY20
Updated : July 09, 2019 10:04 PM IST
The company is partnering with thousands of private and government institutions to offer full bouquet of services across payments, commerce, financial and academic services, the release said.
Paytm already offers Fee Payment services at more than 10,000 educational institutions across the country.
