Paytm bags title sponsorship for BCCI matches, cricket body grows richer with new deal

India's cricketÂ boardÂ (BCCI) said on Wednesday it will earn 58 percent more per match for the next four years asÂ PaytmÂ retained the title sponsorship rights for international and domestic matches, underlining the game's undiminished popularity in the country.

Cricketers are the highest profile athletes and enjoy rockstar status in the world's second most populous country andÂ Paytm's bid showed the semi-final defeat toÂ NewZealand in the recent 50-over World Cup has not dented the sport's popularity.

Digital payments companyÂ Paytm, owned by One 97 Communications, will pay Rs 327 crore ($45.78 million) for the 2019-23 period to the BCCI, which is the richest national cricketÂ boardÂ in the world.

The winning bid was Rs 3.8 crore (about $532,000) for every match compared to Rs 2.4 crore thatÂ PaytmÂ paid in 2015 to win the rights then.

"We are excited to continue our long-term association with BCCI and theÂ IndianÂ Cricket Team,"Â PaytmÂ Chief Executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a statement.

