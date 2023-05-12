PayNearby launches ‘PayNearby Mall’ for small businesses and consumers ahead of ONDC rollout

With the launch of PayNearby Mall, PayNearby said that it aims to upgrade every retailer in its million+ active network and help them meet the unmet demand of their customers, both locally and across a wider market PAN India.

PayNearby, a branchless banking and digital network in India, announced on Friday that it launched a new meta-commerce platform called PayNearby Mall. According to the company, the platform is designed to enable easy access to goods and services, in an assisted mode at the last mile, and will soon be integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

With the launch of PayNearby Mall, PayNearby said that it aims to upgrade every retailer in its million+ active network and help them meet the unmet demand of their customers, both locally and across a wider market PAN India.

“Within hours of the launch, the company shared that more than 6,000 retailers have upgraded themselves into a mall. More than 100+ retailers have ordered over 250 orders. The most popular categories included mobile phones and accessories, home appliances, groceries and textiles while many searched for two-wheelers also,” a statement from the company said.

Customers can walk into their nearest PayNearby store and with the help of the local retailer, discover any seller, product or service at the most optimal price point. It will enable an optimal demand and supply match, fueling the growth of our local economies and the overall financial health of our country.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said, “With PayNearby Mall, e-commerce will now be accessible, easy and pocket-friendly, allowing retailers in Bharat to offer ‘Sab Kuchh’ from their stores. Retailers will no longer be limited by working capital, store size or shelf space."

"We are excited about the potential of this platform to create value for our retail partners and customers alike. We believe that by empowering local retailers, we can accelerate the growth of the digital economy across Bharat and soon make 'Digital India' a reality. PayNearby Mall brings every retailer in the country an opportunity to succeed and actively contribute to India's digital economy," Bajaj added.