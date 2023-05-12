PayNearby launches ‘PayNearby Mall’ for small businesses and consumers ahead of ONDC rollout

With the launch of PayNearby Mall, PayNearby said that it aims to upgrade every retailer in its million+ active network and help them meet the unmet demand of their customers, both locally and across a wider market PAN India.

PayNearby, a branchless banking and digital network in India, announced on Friday that it launched a new meta-commerce platform called PayNearby Mall. According to the company, the platform is designed to enable easy access to goods and services, in an assisted mode at the last mile, and will soon be integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

“Within hours of the launch, the company shared that more than 6,000 retailers have upgraded themselves into a mall. More than 100+ retailers have ordered over 250 orders. The most popular categories included mobile phones and accessories, home appliances, groceries and textiles while many searched for two-wheelers also,” a statement from the company said.