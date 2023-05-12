Breaking News
Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408-cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates
PayNearby launches 'PayNearby Mall' for small businesses and consumers ahead of ONDC rollout

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 4:39:50 PM IST (Published)

PayNearby, a branchless banking and digital network in India, announced on Friday that it launched a new meta-commerce platform called PayNearby Mall. According to the company, the platform is designed to enable easy access to goods and services, in an assisted mode at the last mile, and will soon be integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

“Within hours of the launch, the company shared that more than 6,000 retailers have upgraded themselves into a mall. More than 100+ retailers have ordered over 250 orders. The most popular categories included mobile phones and accessories, home appliances, groceries and textiles while many searched for two-wheelers also,” a statement from the company said.
