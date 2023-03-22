Pause in Indian unicorn funding is necessary to continue creating value: Credit Suisse

The dramatic decline in VC/PE (venture capital/private equity) funding and the underwhelming post-listing performance of the first unicorn IPOs have raised doubts about the startup ecosystem after two historic years in which 70 new unicorns debuted in India.

The dramatic decline in VC/PE (venture capital/private equity) funding and the underwhelming post-listing performance of the first unicorn IPOs have raised doubts about the startup ecosystem after two historic years in which 70 new unicorns debuted in India.

However, in its latest report on Indian Unicorns, Credit Suisse emphasises that the slowdown is expected and necessary, given the rising interest rates globally, new valuation anchors provided by the first large listings, and a slowdown in unicorn formation globally.

According to the report, private funding slowed from $65 billion in 2021 to $42 billion in 2022, with a much slower current run rate, though they continue to be stronger than equity-raising in the public markets ($10 billion in 2022: the lowest in the five years).

Despite the pause, the report highlights that sectoral diversity continues to be strong in India, with unicorns in financials, e-commerce, software as a service (SaaS), education, healthcare, and consumer brands. The report notes that the VC/PE industry has grown significantly over the past two decades, but the source of funds was mostly global. However, this is changing, with local flows picking up as demand from local savers for participation in private market wealth creation has created new investment channels.

While valuations may be volatile, the underlying enablers for the Indian startup ecosystem are still improving, providing opportunities for creating value by disrupting and expanding markets. The report notes that the stagnation in internet penetration post-COVID is temporary and that specific drivers in most sectors are still intact. For example, digital payment share is rising, with rapid onboarding of merchants not only driving mid-20s annual growth in credit card use but also P2M UPI transactions.

“The bottom half of the population recovered the last, but is now doing so, and the rise in telecom tariffs that have obviated deeper penetration can be solved by BSNL’s 4G rollout. Smartphone penetration is rising and should accelerate once smartphone prices fall later this year, as is data usage per user (now at 18GB/month), and the share of credit card purchases made online continues to expand,” it notes.