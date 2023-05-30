Paisabazaar CEO expects 3-4x growth fuelled by industry trends and digitisation efforts

Cross border payments solutions platform, XFlow, has bagged $10.2 million as part of its pre-series A funding round. The round was led by Australian venture capital firm Square Peg. The round also saw participation from Lightspeed, General Catalyst and more Strategic ventures.

Paisabazaar has reached an annualised loan disbursal rate of over Rs 15,000 crore in March this year. The startup, which is part of the PB Fintect Group, has registered a 76 percent yearly growth in loan disbursals in FY23. And that is not all Paisabazaar's credit card business has grown over 180 percent on an annualised basis in the same month.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder & CEO of Paisabazaar, expressed optimism, pointing to the industry's current state and the ongoing digitisation efforts. He stated, “Given where the industry is and given the digitisation efforts we have seen and we are seeing across all the 65 plus partners that we have, we should aim to continue to grow at about 3-4x of the industry.”

Cross border payments solutions platform, XFlow, has bagged $10.2 million as part of its pre-series A funding round. The round was led by Australian venture capital firm Square Peg. The round also saw participation from Lightspeed, General Catalyst and more Strategic ventures. The startup will use the funding to fuel growth, strengthen its tech stack and expand its product offerings. Startup Street spoke to Anand Balaji, Co-Founder & CEO of XFlow about the fund allocation plans and the company’s expansion plans.

“What will you create? Whatever it is, run after it like we did. Run. Don't walk. Remember: either you're running for food or you are running from being food.” That's the word coming in from Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia during a commencement speech he gave to students of the National Taiwan University. Of the many things that Jensen Huang addressed, including how an AI revolution has begun, the company's resilience and future-thinking have made it what it is today in spite of the company reaching the brink of failure three times in as many decades.

