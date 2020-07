OYO's group chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal has set up a new investment entity Aroa Ventures that will focus on growth-stage businesses in the consumer, technology and leisure infrastructure sectors.

Aroa Ventures is sponsored by RACo holding company and according to its official website, this is a Singapore-based entity. This investment arm is looking to invest anywhere between invest between $500,000 and $5 million.

Along with Ritesh, Gaurav Gulati who was part of the founding team and chief operating officer of Innov8 Co-working, which was acquired by OYO, will be heading Aroa Ventures.

Both entrepreneur turned investors claim to be are operationally-oriented and are seeking to partner with entrepreneurs of high repute, who are looking to build long-lasting businesses.

Aroa Ventures' website says, "Beyond capital, our team of serial entrepreneurs and experienced professionals work alongside portfolio companies to accelerate their growth and to deliver better risk-adjusted returns."