Oyo's revenue drop 50-60% due to COVID-19 crisis, starts temporary leaves in US, other markets

Hospitality company Oyo, which has global operations, said on Wednesday that a certain number of employees in the US and in some other countries will be placed on furloughs or temporary leaves, as the crisis from the coronavirus pandemic widens.

Oyo said its global revenues have fallen by 50-60 percent during the crisis. The company, however, said no such measures will be taken in India till the lockdown. The company said "it is not considering job cuts at any location at this time, despite significant economic pressures."

Group chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal told employees that the company will be placing a certain number of OYOpreneurs on furloughs or temporary leaves.

For the Indian business, Agarwal said, "OYO is committed to zero actions that impact employment status and salaries of ten thousand plus OYOpreneurs on payrolls and tens of thousands of OYO managed assets staff, during this unprecedented period of a 21-day countrywide lockdown."

Oyo had earlier this year moved to lay off 15 percent of its total workforce of 12,000 employees in the country, as part of a restructuring.

“As global occupancies continue to reduce in the hospitality industry, furlough (in markets like the US) or temporary leaves in select other markets will give the company the opportunity to do what is right for the business while ensuring that employees are safeguarded against a potential job-cut. The company’s goal is to make sure that the business sustains and leads to the recovery of the industry. Hence the need to tighten its belts," Oyo said in a statement.

"Basis careful consideration of all possible options, this decision of instituting furlough or temporary leaves for a certain number of OYOpreneurs is the best way to ensure jobs are safe while keeping costs in check. This option will enable OYO to continue supporting healthcare coverage and other associated benefits, which is important during such tough times.

The company is also hopeful that as the situation begins to improve globally, they will be able to bring as many of its employees as possible, back to full-time work at OYO," the company added.

Oyo said there have been green shoots of recovery in some markets like China, Denmark and Japan, but said the company’s revenues have dropped by 50-60 percent while industry revenue for various hotel chain peers has dropped more than 75 percent globally.