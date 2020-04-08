  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indices erase gains; Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 8,800
Asian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Startup
Hospitality

Oyo's revenue drop 50-60% due to COVID-19 crisis, starts temporary leaves in US, other markets

Updated : April 08, 2020 03:55 PM IST

Group chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal told employees that the company will be placing a certain number of OYOpreneurs on furloughs or temporary leaves.
Oyo had earlier this year moved to lay off 15 percent of its total workforce of 12,000 employees in the country, as part of a restructuring.
Oyo said there have been green shoots of recovery in some markets like China, Denmark and Japan.
Oyo's revenue drop 50-60% due to COVID-19 crisis, starts temporary leaves in US, other markets

You May Also Like

Protecting the health workers: Govt to import 1 crore masks, procure 43,500 ventilators locally and more

Protecting the health workers: Govt to import 1 crore masks, procure 43,500 ventilators locally and more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement