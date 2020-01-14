Oyo is laying off around 2,400 employees in India, may let go more in March, says report

Oyo Hotels and Homes is firing an estimated 2,400 employees, or 20 percent of its total workforce in India this week, according to an Economic Times report. The layoffs will primarily take place in mid-management, business development, sales and operations roles, and in select technology teams, as per the report.

"The intent is to bring the headcount down by another 20% at least, and launch another resizing exercise by the end of March," ET report quoted an unnamed executive familiar with the matter.

Oyo founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal in an email on Monday morning had said: "One of the implications of the new strategic objectives for 2020, is that, like the leadership team, we will reorganize more teams across businesses and functions. And this means that, unfortunately, some roles at Oyo will become redundant as we further drive tech-enabled synergy, enhanced efficiency and remove duplication of effort across businesses or geographies. As a result, we are asking some of our impacted colleagues to move to a new career outside of Oyo,” the report added.

Oyo's estimated staff strength is 12,000, down from about 13,000 after it let go staff at lower levels over the last few months.

A similar exercise happened in China where the company slashed 5 percent of its 12,000 staff for non-performance, according to the ET report.

“Oyo’s SilverKey business (for corporates) has almost been disbanded,” ET quoted the company executive as saying.

The company could also streamline operations, moving its various hospitality brands, Oyo Home, Oyo Life and SilverKey within the same business, the report added.

Other non-core business lines, such as wedding-focused event management company Weddingz, which have been described as a “non-performing bet” are also expected to undergo significant cuts in investments, it added.

The Oyo has also offloaded about 25 percent of its unprofitable properties in India across businesses, the ET report quoted another executive as saying.

Oyo runs about 8,000 hotels, primarily under franchise arrangements, and about 800 hotels under the self-operated business model.