Oyo is laying off around 2,400 employees in India, may let go more in March, says report
Updated : January 14, 2020 09:56 AM IST
The layoffs in Oyo will primarily take place in mid-management, business development, sales and operations roles, and in select technology teams.
Oyo's estimated staff strength is 12,000, down from about 13,000 after it let go staff at lower levels over the last few months.
A similar exercise happened in China where the company slashed 5 percent of its 12,000 staff for non-performance.
