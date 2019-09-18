Business
Oyo in talks to raise $200 million for US operations, says report
Updated : September 18, 2019 09:41 AM IST
Oyo Hotels and Homes is in talks to raise $200 million to expand its operations in the United States.
The startup is in talks with various financial institutions to raise funds in order to buy premium and luxury hotels in the US.
India's largest operator of hotels, which bought Hooters Casino Hotel in Las Vegas last month, has identified the premium hotels segment as its area of focus in the global arena.
