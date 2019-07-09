Startup
Oyo Hotels and Homes may go public in next 2-3 years, says report
Updated : July 09, 2019 09:18 AM IST
One of the sources, directly associated with the firm, said that over the last few months, IPO has been an integral part of all investor conversations, the report said.
If and when Oyo launches an initial public offering, it is expected to be valued at $18 billion, the report added.
