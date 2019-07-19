OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal to buy back shares from early investors for $2 billion
Updated : July 19, 2019 04:11 PM IST
The fresh investment round will take Agarwal's stake in Oyo to around 30 percent.
Japan's SoftBank owns around 45 percent in the company.
The investment would take the valuation of the company to around $10 billion.
