Business
OYO acquires Danish data science firm Danamica
Updated : September 03, 2019 09:20 AM IST
OYO Hotels & Homes has acquired Danamica, a Copenhagen-based data science company for an undisclosed amount.
In August, OYO had announced â‚¬300 million investment in the vacation homes business in Europe.
With the acquisition of Danamica, the company said, it would be able to drive top line growth by leveraging dynamic pricing across its brands â€” OYO Home, Belvilla and DanCenter.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more