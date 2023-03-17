OurCrowd Global Investor Summit 2023: Here’s how startups are making a global impact

Founded 10 years ago, OurCrowd is an online global investment platform that has backed over 400 startups, secured capital commitments of over $2.1 billion since inception, and has participated in over 61 exits, including many IPOs.

The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is Israel's largest tech showcase of technology and entrepreneurship. CNBC-TV18 took a tour and checked up on some interesting startups to see what Israel has to offer to the world.

Transformative Artificial Intelligence company D-ID is a multimodal generative AI video platform that has developed a proprietary technology that can generate digital composite faces and speech in 190 languages on the basis of their text prompts. What this basically means is that the digital human made with the help of D-ID could potentially do a similar interview with just a few text prompts.

Gil Perry, Co-Founder & CEO of D-ID, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about their technology that focuses on protecting privacy. According to Perry, many creators and developers are now using their technology to ensure that no celebrity image or harmful content can be uploaded to their platform.

D-ID's technology uses Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning to blur faces and images, thus preserving privacy. The company has gained significant traction in the market, with clients from various industries, including finance, healthcare, and entertainment. D-ID's focus on privacy and doing good has resonated with businesses and individuals who value their data privacy.

Outside of the US, more money has been invested in food tech in Israel as compared to the rest of the world, including the whole of Europe. OurCrowd has invested $95 million across 17 food tech companies, with nine of them being in Israel — from alternate protein to sugar reduction to food and water freshness to supply chain optimisation and even sustainable farming.

CNBC-TV18 also spoke to Tamar Eigler-Hirsh, Co-Founder & CTO of ProFuse Tech, which is revolutionizing the way meat is produced. The company produces cultured meat that has been grown from cells only.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video