Startup Otipy closes Pre-Series A round; aims to empower 20K women sellers Updated : August 24, 2020 08:49 PM IST The company has already scaled 4x growth in the last three months and expects the fresh funding to further boost its momentum in Unlock Phase 3.0 as well. Currently, with over 1,000 partner resellers, mainly women, the venture plans to reach out to 20,000 women sellers by the end of this year.