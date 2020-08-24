  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

Otipy closes Pre-Series A round; aims to empower 20K women sellers

Updated : August 24, 2020 08:49 PM IST

The company has already scaled 4x growth in the last three months and expects the fresh funding to further boost its momentum in Unlock Phase 3.0 as well.
Currently, with over 1,000 partner resellers, mainly women, the venture plans to reach out to 20,000 women sellers by the end of this year.
Otipy closes Pre-Series A round; aims to empower 20K women sellers

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Metro train services may resume from Sept 1

Metro train services may resume from Sept 1

NSE to launch 'silver options' in commodity derivatives segment from Sep 1

NSE to launch 'silver options' in commodity derivatives segment from Sep 1

Champions League: Neymar, Mbappé fail to lead PSG to 1st title

Champions League: Neymar, Mbappé fail to lead PSG to 1st title

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement