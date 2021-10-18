OPPO India launches programme to mentor startups in India

Oppo on Monday announced the launch of its Elevate Program in India through which the smartphone maker aims to mentor startups that have the potential to bring the next big technological change in the industry. Through a robust partnership, the Oppo Elevate Program will help young startups with the some very interesting ideas to enter a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation, a statement said.

This programme will offer professional advice, support, and opportunity to leverage Oppo's products, resources, and distribution channels to take off their innovation along with investment opportunities, it added. "The Oppo Elevate program is an extraordinary opportunity for us to meet and work with some of India's most adventurous and talented young innovators. We believe in promoting beauty, imagination, and humanity via technology, and this program is the right fit for young innovators to show us their version of the same," Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head at OPPO India, said.

As part of this programme, Oppo India will work with institutes, incubators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to promote the exchange and integration of innovative technology research and development by "providing a platform for startups to skill-up and grow". * * * * * * BHEL wins Clarivate South and South East Asia Innovation Award 2021 * State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been adjudged as winner of the Clarivate South and South East Asia Innovation Award 2021 under Corporations in India - Heavy Industries segment, recognising BHEL's efforts as a leader in Innovation and placing the company among top innovators in India. The award has been won by BHEL earlier in the years 2018 and 2020 also, a company statement said.

The Clarivate awards were announced at the Clarivate South & South East Asia Innovation Forum, held virtually earlier.