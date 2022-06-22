One-stop car service and repair startup Fixcraft acquires VMotive

Tech-enabled one-stop car service and repair Fixcraft startup on Wednesday in a statement said it had acquired 'VMotive', an automotive spares brand of Vogo, and its trademark. VMotive's team will also join Fixcraft as part of the deal.

"With this acquisition, Fixcraft will be able to strategically deepen its play in the Indian post-sales automotive market, the third largest in the world at $24 billion," it said.

The company said that with ‘VMotive’ in its portfolio, it would "enable availability of genuine and high quality spares available to dealers and workshops alike; VMotive spares are made up to the specifications of leading automotive brands and thus, assure genuinity".

Vivek Sharma, Founder & CEO of Fixcraft, said, "VMotive in Fixcraft’s portfolio of offerings makes our play in the post-sales car repair and service segment deeper across the entire value chain. We continue to work towards raising the standards of post sales car repair and service by working for all stakeholders in the industry.”

Fixcraft has raised a total of $2.5 million, so far with a set of micro VCs and marquee angel investors including Good Capital, Bharat Founders’ fund, Maninder Gulati (Oyo), Rishab Malik (Droom, Jungle Ventures), Ashish Goel (UrbanLadder) and more since it started operations in 2018, the statement said.

Fixcraft operates in Bengaluru and NCR and it plans to expand to 10 metros in the next year.

