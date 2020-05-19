  • SENSEX
One in three startups could close down: Nasscom Startup Survey

Updated : May 19, 2020 05:19 PM IST

Nasscom has also made recommendations to the government to support the startup sector by easing compliance, fiscal policy and funding support.
The survey of over 250 startups across different sectors and stages of growth shows that a staggering 90 percent of them are facing a decline revenues.
More than half the startups said they are looking to pivot to newer business opportunities, with verticals such as healthcare and technologies.
