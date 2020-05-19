One in three startups could close down: Nasscom Startup Survey

One in three startups have either temporarily halted operations or are in the process of closing down due to the impact they have faced from the COVID-19 crisis.

Nasscom's Startup Pulse Survey reveals that 70 percent startups have a runway of less than three months, and hopes of receiving funding are likely to hit a wall as 65 percent startups said they have seen a significant impact on funding.

Nasscom has also made recommendations to the government to support the startup sector by easing compliance, fiscal policy and funding support. The COVID-19 pandemic and the two-month long lockdown in the country has hit startups several, especially those in sectors such as travel and hospitality, retail and others.

The survey of over 250 startups across different sectors and stages of growth shows that a staggering 90 percent of them are facing a decline revenues and that 30-40 percent have temporarily halted operations or are in the process of closing down.

B2C (business-to-consumer) startups are facing the bigger hit and 60 percent said they face business closure. The situation is not likely to improve any time soon, with two-thirds of the surveyed startups stating that they expect the impact of COVID-19 to last till up to 12 months. Up to 70 percent of the startups said they have runway of less than 3 months, with B2C startups facing a bigger impact.

More than half the startups said they are looking to pivot to newer business opportunities, with verticals such as healthcare and technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IOT) being the top choice.

The sector is now looking to the government for support during the crisis, with 70 percent asking for policies that will ease regulations and open up government procurement for startups. 50 percent startups are also looking for support to reimburse immediate fixed costs. Nasscom also put forth its recommendations on funding support and fiscal relief for startups.

Nasscom has asked that a deep-tech investment fund be created for startups, and that fiscal relief be provided by reducing Goods and Services Tax (GST), expediting tax refunds among other measures.