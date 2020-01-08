Bhavish Aggarwal, Byju Raveendran to be part of govt startup advisory body, says report

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, ed-tech platform Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran, Infosys cofounders Nandan Nilekani and Kris Gopalakrishnan will be part of a startup advisory committee advise on digital economy reforms, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the government was forming Startup Advisory Council, which will advise the government on reforms to boost the country’s fast-growing digital economy and remove longstanding roadblocks.

A number of global and home-grown venture capital investors, including Siddarth Pai, founding partner of 3one4 Capital, were also likely to be part of the startup body, it said.

Government officials and regulators will also be part of the Council.

“It was felt that there should be a structured way in which the government engages with startups at regular intervals.

So, we’re arranging the concerned people who deal with startups from the relevant ministries, people from the startup ecosystem — be it entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders,” a senior government official was quoted as saying.