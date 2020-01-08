#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Bhavish Aggarwal, Byju Raveendran to be part of govt startup advisory body, says report

Updated : January 08, 2020 05:20 PM IST

A number of global and home-grown venture capital investors, including Siddarth Pai, founding partner of 3one4 Capital, were also likely to be part of the startup body.
Government officials and regulators will also be part of the Council.
The decision to set up an advisory body for startups was discussed at the 2019 Global Venture Capital Summit last month.

