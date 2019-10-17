Ola unveils its self-drive car-sharing service ‘Ola Drive’

Indian ride-hailing platform Ola has unveiled its self-drive car-sharing service ‘Ola Drive.’ The new service will be introduced first in Bangalore followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, the company said in a statement.

“We are very excited to launch the Ola Drive category to consumers, a big step towards building a holistic shared mobility landscape in India. India’s car-sharing market has immense potential and opportunity, which is yet to see a large-scale investment in technology and operations to make the model viable,” said Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

The development comes after reports emerged in March that the company is planning to invest $500 million to launch a ‘self-drive’ service.

Ola intends to host a fleet of 20,000 cars by next year as part of its plan to become the leader in the shared-vehicle segment. The new service, which will appear as a new category on the Ola app soon will be flexible enough to allow users to customise their package and need only pay for the kilometres they drive.

This flexibility, the statement said, will provide users with the freedom of choice and enable them to save up to 30 percent when compared to other service providers.

Further, by equipping all Ola cars with ‘Ola Play’ platforms, customers will have access to support and safety features such as a 24/7 helpline, emergency button and real-time tracking. The service will also include roadside assistance, to ensure a reliable, secure and comfortable driving experience.