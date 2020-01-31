Ola to take on Uber in London, to launch operation on February 10 in the Britain capital

Indian ride-sharing operator Ola on Friday announced it will launch its operation in Britain capital London on February 10.

About 20,000 drivers have registered on the platform since it began onboarding a month ago, CNBC-TV18 learnt.

Ola’s passengers will benefit from £25 worth of ride credit for signing up in the first week after the launch. The ride-sharing company had launched operation in the UK in 2018.

Currently, it operates across 28 local authorities in Cities including Birmingham, Coventry and Warwick.

To date, Ola has provided over 3 million rides with more than 11,000 drivers already operating on the platform in the UK.

Ola’s main rival Uber is continuing to operate in the city despite its licence to operate in London stripped off back in Novemberas a court appeal is pending.

Uber's lisence was stripped off after authorities found that nearly 14,000 trips were taken with drivers who had faked their identity.

The Indian unicorn received a licence to operate in the city from Transport for London in July last year, according UK-based news portal Evening Standard.