Ola to take on Uber in London, to launch operation on February 10 in the Britain capital
Updated : January 31, 2020 05:16 PM IST
About 20,000 drivers have registered on the platform since it began onboarding a month ago, CNBC-TV18 learnt.
Ola’s passengers will benefit from £25 worth of ride credit for signing up in the first week after the launch.
Currently, it operates across 28 local authorities in cities including Birmingham, Coventry and Warwick.
