Ola expands Australia operations, adds Sunshine Coast to its network

App-based cab aggregator Ola has strengthened its presence in Australia by adding Sunshine Coast of Australia as its eighth city in the country. This is Ola's first launch in a non-metro city in Australia.

The ride-hailing company is already present in Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth in Australia.

"Sunshine Coast was chosen due to the bustling tourism industry and the need for more choice in the local rideshare market," Ola said in a statement.

The company claims to have a network of over 1.5 million drivers across more than 250 cities in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and India.

“We have seen a tremendous response to our offerings across the country as customer demand has been on an upward trend. After seeing a large number of requests to introduce our services in other parts of the country, we’ve chosen the Sunshine Coast as Ola’s first launch in a non-metro city in Australia.