Ola Bike in 150 Indian cities, aims to grow 3-fold in a year

Updated : September 13, 2019 10:04 AM IST

With Ola Bike, the company is making inroads into the hinterlands of India, enabling hundreds of millions of Indians to have access to affordable and convenient on-demand transportation.
Being ubiquitous across India, two-wheelers are popular for being a more economical, nimble and quicker alternative to cars and buses.
With its expansion into more towns and cities across India, Ola Bike has also opened up new employment avenues for potential bike-partners.
