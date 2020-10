Nearly eight months after launching operations in London, Indian cab-hailing platform Ola is facing a ban in the city by the transport authority.

Transport for London (TfL), the government authority responsible for the transport system, has banned Ola, citing that the platform has lapses when it comes to public safety concerns, as per reports.

TfL said that over 1,000 trips were made by unlicensed drivers through Ola since the company launched operations in London in February.

Ola said it will "take the opportunity to appeal this decision". Reports suggest Ola has 21 days to appeal, and can operate in the meantime.

“At Ola, our core principle is to work closely, collaboratively and transparently with regulators such as TfL. We have been working with TfL during the review period and have sought to provide assurances and address the issues raised in an open and transparent manner. Ola will take the opportunity to appeal this decision and in doing so, our riders and drivers can rest assured that we will continue to operate as normal, providing safe and reliable mobility for London," Marc Rozendal, Managing Director, Ola UK, said in a statement.

The blow to Ola in London comes just days after rival Uber won its appeal against a ban on its operations in London.

The TfL had banned Uber last year on grounds that unauthorized drivers were able to take rides through the platform.