Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Oben Electric, has successfully secured Rs 40 crore in equity and debt during an extended pre-Series A funding round, bringing the total funds raised to Rs 72 crore. Notable investors in this round were Stride Ventures and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, contributing a total of $3 million.
Madhumita Agrawal, the Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 also announced plans to close Series A funding round by November 2023, with a target of raising $25 million.
Agrawal stated that the current fundraise will be allocated towards fulfilling existing orders, expanding production capacity, and strengthening the distribution network. The company aims to scale up production to 1 lakh units per year.
Agrawal expressed confidence in the company's future prospects, stating that Oben Electric aims to generate approximately $1.6 billion in revenue within the next five years.
Established in 2020, the Bengaluru headquartered company specialises in designing, developing, and manufacturing EV components and e-motorcycles, with its flagship product being the Oben Rorr.
