Norwegian start-up teases 8-seater EV with 1,000 km range

Norwegian EV start-up Fresco has teased a new eight-seater all-wheel drive electric car with a claimed projected range of 1,000 km on a single charge.

Fresco, which is named after the futurist and social engineer Jacque Fresco, had in 2019 unveiled a concept car called Reverie.

The company recently showcased its first EV with a handful of CGI images and videos on social media platforms.

Called the Fresco XL, the EV appears to be a sleek sedan that can carry eight people and which has characteristics similar to that of a minivan or MPV, HT Auto reported. As per reports, the seats of the car can reportedly be folded to sleep on board.

“As the Fresco XL is such an extra-large vehicle, you can quite easily use it for camping and road trips. All you need to do is pull down the seats to create a flat surface, put in your bedding and use it as a camper,” Carscoops quoted Fresco chief operating officer Adrian Kristofer Locklindh as saying.

Although the company did not reveal technical details of the car, Fresco XL is likely to be powered by four electric motors, a two-way charging port and a huge battery. The car will be designed keeping harsher climates such as Norway’s in mind.

Apart from the battery pack, the car will come with aerodynamic rims, which will ensure high energy efficiency, Locklindh said.

Although Fresco only showcased a video of a 3D model and not the actual vehicle, it is already accepting orders for the car.

For a pre-order, the buyer needs to pay a 1,000 euros deposit. The final estimated cost of the vehicle will be 100,000 euros, which when converted works out to about Rs 86 lakh.

Interestingly, the company refers to the XL as a "pod" instead of a car. The eight-seater EV was designed by Fresco founder and CEO Espen Kvalvik. Earlier, Kvalvik had called the EV a ‘fresh breath of air’ which would bring in a new design language moving away from the sedan-type design.

