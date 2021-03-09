NODWIN Gaming raises Rs 164 crore for a minority investment by South Korean Gaming firm KRAFTON Updated : March 09, 2021 11:30 AM IST NODWIN Gaming has raised Rs 164 crore for a minority investment from South Korean Gaming firm KRAFTON. The esports company plans to channelize these funds to accelerate the development of esports in South Asia, Middle East and Africa. Post the transaction, Nazara will continue to own a stake in excess of 50 percent in NODWIN Gaming. Published : March 09, 2021 11:30 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply