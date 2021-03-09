NODWIN Gaming raises Rs 164 crore for a minority investment by South Korean Gaming firm KRAFTON

A subsidiary of mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies, NODWIN Gaming has raised Rs 164 crore for a minority investment from South Korean Gaming firm KRAFTON.

The esports company plans to channelize these funds to accelerate the development of esports in South Asia, Middle East and Africa, support talent, provide better gaming infrastructure and technology and conceptualise, organize and execute a multitude of tournament IPs at the national and international level.

This round of funding follows previous investments from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies and from JetSynthesys backed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

“Esports will be a key pillar to the growth of sports entertainment in the future. It sits at a wonderful intersection of Sports, Entertainment and Technology where nations such as India can pave the path. With KRAFTON coming on board, we have an endorsement from the mecca of Gaming and esports - South Korea, on what we are building from India for the world based on our competence in mobile-first markets. Gautam and I, the co-founders of NODWIN Gaming, continue our journey with all of our existing investors reinforcing their faith in us” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

KRAFTON is one of the top gaming companies in South Korea and is the creator of intellectual properties and games such as PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS(PUBG)s, TERA, Golf King, Castle Burn among others.

Changhan Kim, CEO of KRAFTON said, “KRAFTON is excited to partner with NODWIN Gaming to help foster the promising esports ecosystem and engage with our fans and players in India.” He added “Taking the momentum from this partnership, we will explore additional investment opportunities in the region to uphold our commitment and dedication in cultivating the local video game, esports, entertainment, and tech industries.”

Post the transaction, Nazara will continue to own a stake in excess of 50 percent in NODWIN Gaming. Nazara invested into NODWIN Gaming in 2018 and this investment has created a value in excess of 6.44 times in 3 years.

Manish Agarwal CEO Nazara technologies said “We at Nazara congratulate the NODWIN Gaming team on the KRAFTON investment and it is a strong testimony of their leadership position in esports in India. Nazara has been an early and strong believer in the potential of esports to disrupt the sports entertainment market and we believe this partnership between KRAFTON and the Nazara group will accelerate the growth of esports and open doors for collaboration between Indian and Korean gaming companies in future.”