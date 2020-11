Dashing the hopes of start-ups yet again, the Finance Ministry has refused to relax the rule that requires these firms to register with the Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB) to be eligible for any tax benefits. The request for relaxing the rule that requires start-up employees to pay tax on notional gains while exercising employee stock options, too has been refused, sources told CNBC-TV18.

“The DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) requested the Department of Revenue for relaxing the deemed Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB) approval for startups or delinking the ESOP benefit from IMB scrutiny. But, the tax department has turned down this request,” said a source familiar with the development.

“The amended definition of the start-up is too liberal as it includes the criteria of employment generation and wealth creation,” the source quoted above, said.

“Further, most of the new business entity can be qualified as start-up as per the amended definition. Thus, any extension of this incentive to the start-up without due diligence by the IMB may result in abuse of the deferment with permanent loss of revenue,” the source said.

This relaxation has been one of the long standing demands of start-ups from the government.

“DPIIT had sought this clarity to reduce the compliance burden on start-ups,” the source said.

Apart from this, DPIIT has also requested the tax department to widen the scope of Angel Tax exemption under Section 56(2)(viib) criteria by coming with a clarity on loans and advances disbursed for day to day activities as salary advances to employees, credit sales, advance for purchase of fixed assets etc, sources said.

On this, the tax department has has agreed to examine the proposal. Any change to the rule would require amendment to notification issued by the DPIIT and the central board of direct taxes (CBDT), sources said.

The DPIIT had also suggested the tax department to harmonise the tax rate and holding period between listed and unlisted securities by bringing parity in capital gains tax on listed companies with startups which are invested by Category-I AIFs. “This will incentivize large domestic capital to be invested into AIFs, and then to startups,” said a DPIIT source.

This has been rejected by the Finance Ministry on the grounds that the regulatory mechanism of listed shares and unlisted shares cannot be compared.

Another proposal which failed to find favour with the Finance Ministry was the request to allow University Endowments to invest in AIFs.

“This proposal was made to include investment in units of an AIF in the forms and modes of investing specified under 11(5) of the Income Tax Act. This will incentivize capital to the tune of Rs 15000 crore to be invested into AIFs and thereby startups,” the DPIIT source said. But the tax department rejected the proposal.

The DPIIT also requested the finance ministry to exempt equity investments by incubators in incubates from income tax for. The Finance Ministry has agreed to examine the proposal before taking a final view.

Experts feel that Indian start-ups deserve more supportive income tax policies. Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP says, “Taking into consideration the plight of employees exercising ESOPs in Startups, the Finance Minister, in Budget 2020 speech had agreed to the fact that the mechanism of ESOP perquisite taxation at the time of exercise leads to cash flow issues for employees who do not sell shares immediately and continue to hold the same for long-term.

Consequently, an amendment was introduced in the income-tax law which still require employees to pay tax on notional profit after 4 years of shares being allotted, even if shares are not sold in this period and there is no cash flow. Moreover, as a large percentage of start-ups fail initially, the income tax provisions would still result in taxing the employee on a notional profit which may never materialise.

This particularly would result in an unwelcome situation, where employee bears the tax burden and wrestles with the failure of the start-up itself. There could also be situations where valuation of shares at the time of sale goes down, thereby leading to a capital loss as the tax would have been calculated based on higher valuations. In progressive countries such as US (incentive stock options) and Israel (qualified Section 102 capital gain plans), tax is applicable only when the employee sells the shares.