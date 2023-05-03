Fintech startup Niro has bagged $11 million in a mix of equity and debt from a clutch of investors. While the equity capital, raised in Series A round, came in from Elevar Equity, GMO Venture Partners, Rebright Partners and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance VC, among others, the debt capital was funded by Innoven Capital.

Fintech startup Niro has bagged $11 million in a mix of equity and debt from a clutch of investors. While the equity capital, raised in Series A round, came in from Elevar Equity, GMO Venture Partners, Rebright Partners and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance VC, among others, the debt capital was funded by Innoven Capital. Niro, founded in 2021 by Aditya Kumar and Sankalp Mathur, enables e-commerce platforms to give credit to their consumers.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Aditya Kumar said the fundraise will be utilised for expanding products, technology and risk analytic capabilities.

"In the last 15 months since launch, Niro has grown from zero to almost Rs 300 crore in assets under management (AUM), Rs 60 crore of monthly originations and a $4 million annualised revenue run rate. The plan is to double down on the capability that we have already built across products, risk analytics and technology. So this fundraise entails expansion on both sides of our ecosystem where we will work with significantly larger number of consumer internet platforms offering a significantly larger number of products to their end consumers as well as larger number of lending partners," Kumar said.