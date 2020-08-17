Business Nippon India Digital Innovation AIF invests Rs 50 crore in Endiya Partners Fund II Updated : August 17, 2020 12:25 PM IST Endiya Fund II has received an investment of Rs 50 crore from the Nippon India Digital Innovation AIF Fund. Endiya Partners is a seed and early-stage venture capital firm investing in IP led Indian product start-ups that are globally relevant Nippon India Digital Innovation AIF (NIDIA), a Fund of Funds, is a true example of collaboration targeted under the India-Japan Digital Partnership Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply