Newtrace to utilise $5.65 million fundraise for expansion of electrolyser manufacturing in India, says CEO

The threat of climate change looms large and there is an urgent need to make concentrated efforts towards de-carbonisation. One such climate-tech startup is Newtrace, which aims to transform the global green hydrogen market. Newtrace develops and manufactures innovative electrolysers that aim to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production by over 60 percent.

The company also raised $5.65 million in a seed round led by Sequoia India and Aavishkaar Capital.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Prasanta Sarkar, co-founder and CEO of Newtrace said the company will utilise the funds to drive the expansion of electrolyser manufacturing and deployment capabilities in India.

Sarkar also highlighted that the company wants to enable hydrogen production from water at cheaper costs compared to hydrogen produced from fossil fuels.

“We want to enable the production of hydrogen from water and renewable electricity which would be at par or cheaper than fossil fuel-based hydrogen. To achieve this we leverage advances in precision fluid engineering to produce and separate the oxygen and hydrogen,” Sarkar said.

He added that the technology has been developed indigenously in India which has drastically reduced the capex and improved the efficiency of the system.

“We have developed the core technology indigenously in India and we do not have a dependence on any of the rare earth metals that typical electrolysers would have. So that has drastically reduced the capex of electrolysers while also improving the operational efficiencies of the system,” Sarkar said.

