NPCI gives approval for WhatsApp to 'go live' on UPI in a phased manner

The National Payments Corporation of India has given the go-ahead to WhatsApp to launch UPI services in a graded manner.

The green signal comes after the popular instant-messaging app has been testing its UPI payment service in beta mode with users for more than two years.

NPCI said WhatsApp can expand its UPI userbase "in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of twenty (20) million in UPI."

NPCI caps transaction volumes for UPI apps at 30%; PhonePe, Google Pay may be impacted

In a bid to address risks and protect the growing UPI ecosystem, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a 30 percent volume cap on UPI transactions for Third Party App Providers (TRAPs).

The move intends to balance consumer experience with growth outlook of UPI ecosystem.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said that with UPI reaching 2 billion transactions a month and with potential for future growth, it has issued a cap of 30% of total volume of transactions processed in UPI, applicable on all Third Party App Providers (TPAPs).

The developments will take effect from January 1, 2021.

In Headlines: UPI & PhonePe Milestone

UPI crosses 2 billion transactions in October

The number of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions exceeded the two billion mark in October, said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Sunday. The organisation tweeted on its official page that the total transaction value of UPI increased from less than Rs 3.3 lakh crore in September to over Rs 3.86 lakh crore in October.

PhonePe hits 250 million user mark, register 925 million transactions in October

Flipkart-owned fintech platform PhonePe has crossed the 250 million registered user milestone. The company reported over 100 million monthly active users (MAU) and 2.3 billion app sessions in October, a statement said. ”PhonePe had a record month in October, processing 925 million transactions – its highest so far – with an annual TPV (total payment volume) run rate of USD 277 billion. PhonePe also processed 835 million UPI transactions in October, for a market-leading share of over 40 percent,” it added

Zomato ropes in Kotak Mahindra Capital, law firms for blockbuster IPO in 2021

Food delivery company Zomato is preparing to appoint merchant banks and law firms as it braces to become the first modern consumer internet IPO to list on the Indian bourses, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

“Zomato has picked Kotak Mahindra Capital as the left lead merchant bank for the proposed IPO in 2021. Additional merchant banks, both domestic and international, are likely to be added at a later stage. Law firms Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Indus Law are on board as legal advisors,” one of the persons cited above told Moneycontrol. A second person confirmed the same.

Amazon India forays into ed-tech with Amazon Academy

E-commerce giant Amazon has forayed into the online education space in India. Amazon India is currently running a test preparation platform called Amazon Academy, focused on preparing for the IIT-JEE engineering entrance exams for students of Classes 11 and 12.

According to its website, JEE Ready has rebranded itself to Amazon Academy. It is not clear whether this is a startup Amazon acquired or previously owned.

Amazon Academy is in beta mode, meaning it has still not formally launched to all consumers. Academy runs test series for students, and is primarily meant to supplement their existing classes and preparations for the engineering exam.

Flipkart acquires gaming startup Mech Mocha

Walmart-owned Flipkart has strengthened its gaming strategy through the acquisition of Intellectual Property from Mech Mocha for an undisclosed amount. Mech Mocha is a mobile gaming startup that runs India’s first live-social gaming platform ’Hello Play’. Co-founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, Mech Mocha has been backed by investors including Accel Partners, Blume Ventures and Shunwei Capital.

In addition to the acquisition of the company’s IP, Mech Mocha’s gaming team along with the co-founders will also join Flipkart as the company continues to focus on developing new and innovative formats to engage with users on its platform, Flipkart said. The team will focus on scaling Flipkart’s gaming efforts under the leadership of Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President at Flipkart.

Funding of the day

Public Investment Fund invests Rs 9,555 crore in Reliance Retail for 2.04% stake

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore, or roughly $1.3 billion, for a 2.04 percent stake in its retail unit Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

The latest fundraising is part of RIL’s strategy to expand its retail business and take on rivals such as Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart in India’s huge market.

Flipkart Group to invest in USPL to enhance its fashion portfolio

The Flipkart Group has made a strategic investment in USPL, a premium youth-focused fashion brand house, as Flipkart strengthens its fashion portfolio. Through this investment, the Flipkart Group will work closely with the USPL team to deepen product offerings on its platforms.

This is a Series F funding for USPL from the Flipkart Group along with participation from existing investor Accel Partners. This investment will significantly step-up the online strategy of USPL by strengthening the existing long-standing engagement between USPL and Flipkart Group.

Udacity secures $75 million to continue the momentum

Udacity, which prepares employees and students for careers of the future announced that its Q3 enterprise and government bookings rose by 120% year-over-year, total bookings increased 80% year-over-year, and ARR increased 260% in H1 2020. In addition, the company has reached profitability and, to continue building on this growth, Udacity has signed a $75 million debt facility, with Hercules Capita serving as the underwriter.

CHARGE+ZONE, an EV Charging Company, secures a $3Million pre-Series A investment led by Venture Catalysts

Venture Catalysts has invested $3 million in innovative EV Charging Network company CHARGE+ZONE. Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu Forum, and Ramakrishnan Family Office also served as lead investors in the pre-Series A funding round.

The company will use the funding to scale their operations towards early 2021 deployment plans and plans to building 1 million unmanned charging points in the next ten years in India

9Unicorns invests in Mitron

9 Unicorns, has invested in Mitron - a short video sharing application. Nexus Venture Partners led the USD 5 Million funding round in August and 3one4 Capital led the immediately preceding INR 2 Crore pre-seed round in July.

Leading Indian startup founders also participated in the funding round in their individual capacity. These include names such as Deep Kalra (Chairman, MakeMyTrip Ltd.), Amrish Rau (CEO, Pine Labs), Jitendra Gupta (Founder, Jupiter), Amarjit Batra (Managing Director, Spotify India), Radhika Ghai (Co-founder, Shopclues), and Vikalp Sahni (Co-founder and ex-CTO at GoIbibo). Other investors who participated in the funding round include TK Kurien (Managing partner, Premji Invest), Manish Vij and Harish Bahl of Smile Group.

Lightspeed announces 3rd edition of it's zero equity learning program Extreme Entrepreneurs

Multi-stage venture capital firm Lightspeed launches the third edition of Extreme Entrepreneurs (EE), a learning program designed to train high potential founders. Applications for this 6-week program are now open and the cohort starts from January 2021

As of part of the training, selected entrepreneurs get up, close and personal through Masterclasses with startup icons and founders like Max Levchin (co-founder PayPal, co-founder Affirm), Alex Chung (co-founder Giphy), Vaibhav Gupta (co-founder Udaan) and John Thompson (Chairman, Microsoft), who have been mentors at EE. Lightspeed says that EE founders get the same strategic pressure-testing and brutally honest business feedback that Lightspeed portfolio companies get via board meetings.

The program charges zero-equity and zero-fees for participation and for the first time, invite startups from Southeast Asia to participate. Lightspeed is usually focused on Enterprise and Consumer sectors and since 2000, Lightspeed has backed entrepreneurs and companies including Snap, OYO, Nutanix, Byju’s, Udaan and Sharechat. The VC firm and its affiliates currently manage more than $10 Billion across the global Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in India, Silicon Valley, Israel, China, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Cab aggregator Ola is planning to foray into electric scooter manufacturing according to a newspaper report . The company is reportedly in talks with multiple state governments for 100 acres of unencumbered land on which it plans to build the world’s largest e-scooter facility.

Ant Group’s record $34.5 billion IPO suspended in Shanghai & Hong Kong

The Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange have suspended Ant Group's A-share IPO on its STAR Market, which was initially set for Thursday (October %), the exchanges said.

Following Shanghai's move, reports suggest that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange too suspended the IPO.

Ant Group recently reported to China's securities regulator about the significant changes in the regulatory environment, the exchange said, and this development might make Ant Group fall short of listing requirements on information disclosure, the Shanghai stock exchange said in a statement, reports said.

Amid US election, Bezos and Zuckerberg see gains in fortunes

Amid the US Presidential Election, technology billionaires saw gains in fortunes, with Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg recording the largest increases in wealth.

167 US billionaires gained $57.4 billion on November 4, the day after polling closed, Bloomberg reported. Amazon's Bezos, the world's richest person, added $10.5 billion to his net worth, while Facebook's Zuckerberg saw a gain of $8.1 billion.

The report said that during Donald Trump's presidency, billionaires added both wealth and stature due to the strong performance of equity markets and tax cuts.

Jeff Bezos sells 1 million shares of Amazon worth over $3 billion: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sold over $3 billion worth of shares in the company, according to media reports citing regulatory filings.

Bezos this week sold 1 million shares, or 1.8 percent of his stake in the e-commerce giant, Forbes reported citing documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the report, the transactions were made on November 2 and 3, and the buyer of the shares was not specified. After deducting taxes, Bezos is estimated to receive $2.3 billion.

Microsoft to invest in Ant Group-backed Indonesian startup Bukalapak

Microsoft Corp invests in Ant Group-backed Indonesian online marketplace Bukalapak. According to reports, the tech company joins a $100 million investment round in the Indonesian startup. Under the deal, Bukalapak will adopt Microsoft's cloud platform Azure and provide digital skills training for Bukalapak employees and their merchants, Microsoft said via a blog

In Headlines: Tiktok

The U.S. will 'vigorously defend' TikTok executive order despite ruling

The U.S Commerce Department says it would “vigorously defend” an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.

U.S. District Judge blocked the Commerce Department order set to take effect on Nov. 12 that would have effectively barred ByteDance-owned TikTok from operating in the United States

U.S. judge unsure if he has grounds to issue new TikTok injunction

A U.S. judge said that he was uncertain if he had a legal basis to bar the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on video-sharing app TikTok after a Pennsylvania judge had already blocked the government’s plan.

Beijing-based ByteDance the owner of TikTok, argues that the previous ruling could still be overturned on appeal.

The board of Twitter expressed support for Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey saying it had confidence in the social media company's "current structure". “The committee expressed its confidence in management and recommended that the current structure remain in place,” the board said in a regulatory filing. The board cited Twitter’s “significantly improving product” and financial performance in the third quarter when revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $936 million. Earlier this year, Dorsey fought off an attempt by activist investor Elliott Management to oust him from his job by agreeing to growth targets.

Apple 'One More Thing' Event to be hosted on November 10 | New Silicon-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air models expected

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is all set to host a new event on November 10. Apple is expected to launch a new Apple Silicon-based Mac alongside the rumoured AirTags and AirPods Studio at the 'One More Thing' event. An easter egg on the Apple event page hints that the company will be launching a new MacBook model at the Apple Event on November 10.

Uber and Lyft expected to prevail in California ballot measure exempting them from state labor law

California voters decided that Uber and Lyft should be exempt from state labour law that aimed to make their drivers employees rather than contractors, according to projections from NBC News. Voters made the call on California’s Proposition 22, a ballot measure that essentially became one of Uber and Lyft’s last hopes in the state to continue their operations under the status quo. The proposition would allow drivers for app-based transportation and delivery companies to be classified as independent contractors in many circumstances. While that would disqualify them for benefits granted to employees, the measure also entitles drivers to new benefits like minimum earnings and vehicle insurance.​