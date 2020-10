This week, the startup ecosystem was buzzing with a lot of new developments. Here are the top startup stories of the week:

1. Google Playstore & India startup ecosystem

Google Playstore policy: 25 founders meet under IAMAI, evaluate legal options

Several Indian startup founders came together to evaluate legal options as well as on approaching regulators such as RBI and CCI against Google over its PlayStore policy, which is turning into a raging issue in the tech industry. Google on Monday reiterated its PlayStore billing policy which entails that a 30 percent fee will be levied on all in-app purchases and that all payments for in-app purchases will have to be routed through Google’s PlayStore billing platform.

Zomato, Swiggy get notices from Google for violating Play Store norms

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy have received notices from Google for their in-app gamification features that allegedly violate the tech giant's Play Store guidelines. The development comes just weeks after Paytm was blocked from the Play Store for a few hours for violating Google's policy on sports betting activities.

India open to launching its own mobile app store as start-ups criticise Google

The country has some 500 million smartphone users, most of whom use Google's Android platform, but Indian start-ups have criticised the company for policies they say stifle their growth.

2. Silver Lake, General Atlantic & Mubadala invests in Reliance Retail

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a filing to the stock exchanges that co-investors of Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of RIL. This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RRVL to Rs 9,375 crore, which will translate into a 2.13 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. This is the second investment by the private equity firm in Reliance Retail, having already bought 1.75 percent stake. Along with this, Silver Lake has also invested 2.08 percent in Jio Platforms, having invested Rs 10,202 crore in two tranches.

This week, Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor invested Rs 6,247.5 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.4 percent stake, the fourth strategic investor to pick up a stake in the retail arm of RIL, within a month.​

3. Cure.fit hives off eat.fit into a separate business entity

Bengaluru-based health-tech platform cure.fit has hived off its health food vertical eat.fit into a separate business vertical, the company said in a press note today. Eat.fit will be working as an independent business entity to meet the consumer demand from the cloud kitchen sector. This move is part of a larger digital strategy as it has shifted its focus to its digital offerings.​

4. Indian startups raised $63 billion during 2016-20; making India the World’s 3rd largest tech startup hub

Indian startups have raised $63 billion during 2016-20, making it the world’s 3rd largest tech startup hub says a report by Praxis Global Alliance and IVCA. During 2019, $34 billion was invested in the Indian ecosystem with an additional $17 billion invested in 2020 as of May. Tech-enabled players continue to drive investor’s interests and have dominated the early-stage funding landscape in India. This phase has also seen the emergence of 27 Indian unicorns.

5. Pepperfry IPO likely in 12-18 months: Reports

Online Furniture platform retailer Pepperfry nears break-even, aims to be profitable in the first half of 2021 and is planning to go public in the next 12-18 months according to reports. As work from home becomes the new normal, there has been a sudden surge in demand for home-office furniture -- particularly, chairs and tables. Pepperfry has seen a huge uptick in demand for tables and ergonomic office chairs, by 185 percent and 175 percent, respectively, in June 2020, in comparison to pre-COVID levels.

6. Funding of the week

News aggregation platform Inshorts raised Rs 260 crore from former Tiger Global fund manager Lee Fixel’s new fund Addition, along with SIG Global and Tangling Venture Partners. The company said the capital has been raised for its social network platform Public App.

Fitness tech startup Oga Fit raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding from Joyance Partners. The funds will be used towards amplifying marketing efforts, content creation, and product development. The funding marks the global VC's first-ever investment in an Indian market.

Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech startup, raised Rs 24 crore in Series-A funding. The funding was led by Saama Capital, Helion Advisors, PeopleStrong. Existing investors, Prime Venture Partners, Rajul Garg, and Purvi Capital also participated in the round.

Capital markets infrastructure startup smallcase has raised $14 million as part of its Series B financing round led by DSP Group along with existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures, Beenext and WEH Ventures. This round also saw participation from Arkam Ventures (previously Unitary Helion), Utpal Sheth, CEO at Rare Enterprises, which is owned by billionaire investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Kunal Shah, founder, CRED.

Electric vehicle startup Etrio raised $3 million (about Rs 22 crore) from Singapore-based investors. The Hyderabad-based company said it has raised the capital in Series A round from investors. The group of investors is led by Janardhan Rao, founder of Triumph Global Group - a Singapore headquartered international commodity trading house with a consolidated revenue of over $900 million.

Education fintech company Financepeer focused on financing education fees and providing other education technologies raised $3 million as pre Series A funding round from MS Fincap, a Jaipur based NBFC, Danube- UAE’s largest conglomerate, Aar Em Ventures, Angelbay Holdings, JITO Angel Network, and HEM Angels.

Retail Visual Intelligence SaaS provider Infilect raised $1.5 million in a pre-series A financing led by Mela Ventures and 1Crowd, with participation from The Chennai Angels (TCA).

7. Amazon gears up for the festive season

Amazon India creates more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of this festive season

Amazon India has created more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of this festive season. Focused on meeting the growing customer demand this festive season, Amazon India has ramped up capacity to ensure safe and fast deliveries. Earlier this year, in May, Amazon India created close to 70,000 seasonal opportunities across its operational network and customer service centres.

Amazon infuses Rs 1,125 crore into India marketplace ahead of festive sale

The e-commerce company has been ramping up operations ahead of its flagship Great Indian Festival sale. According to Redseer’s recent report, the main festive sale events, which are dominated by Amazon’s sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, is expected to see sales worth $4 billion, 50 percent higher than last year. According to paper.vc, Amazon’s India business has received an estimated infusion of $750 million so far this year. Amazon India had received $1.26 billion in 2019, and $826 million in 2018, paper.vc said.

8. Paytm Money rolls out stockbroking for all

Paytm Money has opened Stockbroking access for everyone in the country. It aims to attract 10 lakh investors, mainly first-time users from small cities and towns, this financial year itself. Available on iOS, Android, and web, the platform has already registered 2.2 lakh users during its early access program with nearly two-thirds being millenials.

The platform allows users to research the markets, explore market movers, create customizable watchlists, and set price alerts for as many as 50 stocks. Also, users may set weekly/monthly SIPs for stocks and automate stocks investing conveniently. With the built-in brokerage calculator, the investor can discover the transaction charges and know the exact breakeven price to sell stocks profitably, said the release.

9. Senate panel approves sending subpoenas to CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, Google: Reuters

As per Reuters the US Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a plan to subpoena chief executives of Twitter, Alphabet's Google, and Facebook for a hearing likely to be held before the election on a prized legal immunity enjoyed by internet companies. The hearing will discuss reforming Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which offers tech companies protection from liability over content posted by users.

10. US federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok

A federal judge in Columbia temporarily blocked Donald Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok from US smartphone app stores around midnight. A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election. The judge, Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, did not agree to postpone the later ban.

11. China preparing an Antitrust Investigation into Google: Reuters

China is preparing to launch an antitrust probe into Alphabet Inc's Google, looking into allegations it has leveraged the dominance of its Android mobile operating system to stifle competition, according to Reuters. The case was proposed by telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd last year and has been submitted by the country's top market regulator to the State Council's antitrust committee for review, the report said. A decision on whether to proceed with a formal investigation may come as soon as October and could be affected by the state of China's relationship with the United States.

12. Britain hits Airbnb UK with an extra $2.3 million tax bill after probe: Reuters

British tax authorities hit Airbnb UK with an extra tax bill of 1.8 million pounds ($2.3 million) last year, the home rental company’s accounts showed, following an investigation into the firm, according to Reuters. The UK arm of the San Francisco company, which also paid an annual corporation tax of over 1 million pounds in Britain, said it had paid the extra obligations after a request from British tax authorities Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

13. Uber wins court appeal to continue operating on London roads

Taxi ride-hailing giant Uber won a court appeal in Britain on September 28 to be granted a new license to operate in London. The US-headquartered app has been operating in London on an interim basis while its appeal was being heard after Transport for London (TfL) had rejected its licence application last year over safety concerns.

14. SoftBank brings foodservice robot to labor-strapped Japan

SoftBank's robotics arm will bring a food service robot developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and seek to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The robot named Servi, which has layers of trays and is equipped with 3D cameras and Lidar sensors for navigation, will launch in January. Servi will cost 99,800 yen ($950) per month excluding tax on a three-year plan. Servi has been tested by Japanese restaurant operators, including Seven & i Holdings at its Denny’s chain, as the sector grapples with an aging workforce and deepening labour shortages.

15. Uber weighs purchase of BMW-Daimler Ride-Hailing Venture: Report