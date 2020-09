This week, the startup ecosystem was buzzing with a lot of new developments.

Here are top startup stories of the week:

Paytm back on Google Playstore after getting pulled down for gambling policy violation

Paytm is back on Google Playstore in less than 12 hours after getting pulled down for violating Google's gambling policies. Earlier, Paytm CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has expressed surprise over the removal from Google Playstore over alleged violation of gambling policies.

LTCG exemption, lower tax for domestic investors to boost startup ecosystem: Govt panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended that long term capital gains from investment in startups should be abolished, at least for the next two years, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government’s Standing Committee on Finance released a report outlining its views on the startup ecosystem, opportunities and challenges.

Delhivery planning to offer IPO soon? Reports

Recently, Zomato and Mobikwik too publicly announced their plans to go in for Initial Public Offerings.

Entri ropes in Robin Uthappa as its brand ambassador; partners with Hotstar for IPL campaigns

Local language learning app for jobs - Entri, has signed up former Indian and current Rajasthan Royals cricketer Robin Uthappa as its brand ambassador. It has also partnered with Hotstar to run ad campaigns in 5 different languages throughout the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

Paytm First Games names Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador; to invest Rs 300 crore on marketing

Fintech major Paytm’s subsidiary Paytm First Games (PFG) has roped in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. The company has also earmarked Rs 300 crore to invest in growing the market for sports fantasy. The partnership with Sachin will also help increase the company’s reach in smaller cities and towns.

Virat Kohli roped in as Brand Ambassador by EdTech major Great Learning

Edtech company for professional and higher education, Great Learning has appointment Virat Kohli, as its brand ambassador. The captain of the Indian cricket team and the world’s #1 batsman, who also topped a recent ranking of India’s most powerful celebrities, will now be the face of the Great Learning brand.

Online platforms could clock $7 billion in sales during festive month:

Redseer: Flipkart gears up for the festive season

The main online festive sale events during Diwali this year, which are largely dominated by Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, are likely to touch $4 billion in gross merchandise value, a 50 percent jump from last year. Total festive month sales are expected to touch $7 billion, up from $3.8 billion last year, according to consulting firm Redseer.

Big corporates India plan

Facebook offers $4.3 million in grants to Indian small, medium businesses

Social media giant Facebook will offer grants totalling $4.3 million (Rs 32 crore) to more than 3,000 small businesses across five Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, to help them grow their operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is part of Facebook's $100 million grant, announced in March, to help small businesses in 30 countries cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart Foundation announces two new grants to help India's smallholder farmers

Walmart Foundation, the philanthropy arm of retail major Walmart, announced two new grants, totalling $4.5 million (around Rs 33.16 crore) to help improve farmer livelihoods in India. The new grants will help two NGOs -- Tanager and PRADAN. In the latest round of Walmart Foundation grants, international non-profit organisation Tanager will receive over $2.6 million to extend its Farmer Market Readiness Program and help farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Not opportune time to suggest comprehensive regulatory framework for OTT services: Trai

Regulator Trai said the time is not opportune to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework for various aspects of OTT services beyond the laws and regulations prescribed currently, and decided against any immediate regulatory intervention. The matter can be looked into afresh when more clarity emerges in international jurisdictions particularly the study undertaken by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union), Trai said outlining its views on the issue of regulatory framework for OTT (Over-The-Top) communication services.

BYJU’s acquires LabInApp

Cash flushed Ed Tech decacorn Byju's has acquired LabInApp, a startup that offers lab-like simulations for science students on a mobile app for an undisclosed amount. The deal gives an exit to Unitus Ventures

US President Trump bans TikTok, WeChat citing national security starting Sunday

The US will ban the downloads of the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat on Sunday, with a total ban on the use of the latter, citing national security and data privacy concerns. A total ban on the use of TikTok will follow on Nov. 12, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said early Friday on CNBC that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are put into place.

SoftBank sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 billion deal

Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in shares and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion on signing. The deal will see SoftBank and the $100 billion Vision Fund, which has a 25 percent stake in Arm, take a stake in Nvidia of between 6.7% and 8.1 percent.

It's their call: Australia Regulator dares Facebook to block news content

Facebook Inc will be "weakened" if it stops Australians from sharing news so the company can avoid paying for content under proposed laws says Australia's top antitrust regulator Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). "It would be a shame for Australian democracy (and) it would be a shame for Facebook users if they took that course of action. "It would also weaken Facebook, so it's their call," he added.

Amazon to hire 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

Amazon will be hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring. Business has been booming at the Seattle-based online behemoth.

Apple in news this week

Apple Event | Apple iPad Air 2020, Apple Watch Series 6 launched alongside budget iPad 8th gen

Apple unveiled a range of new products and services at the Time Flies event. The Apple event was focused on the new iPad launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and an affordable Apple Watch SE. Apple also introduced an all-new service called Fitness+, which will be a part of the bundled Apple One services package.

Apple to launch online store in India on September 23

Apple is also bringing in financing options and an available trade-in program. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.

Funding of the Week

Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, FanCode and DreamX, raised a primary and secondary investment led by Tiger Global Management, TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD), ChrysCapital, and Footpath Ventures worth $225 million.

Digital-only general insurer Acko raised $60 million funding led by Munich Re Ventures. Existing investors including Amazon, RPS Ventures and Intact Ventures Inc, the corporate venture arm of Canada’s largest property & casualty insurer also participated in this funding round. This is Munich Re Ventures' first investment in India.

Healthtech startup Dozee raised Rs 12.5 crore in funding led by Prime Venture Partners, YourNest Venture Capital, and 3one4 Capital.

Virtual events platform Airmeet raised $12 million in a Series A round of funding led by Sequoia Capital India and Silicon Valley-based VC firm Redpoint Ventures. Its existing investors, including Accel India, Venture Highway and Global Founders Capital, also participated in the round.

Cashback and Coupons site CashKaro raised $10 million in a Series B funding round led by Korea Investment Partners and existing investor Kalaari Capital

The Moms Co has raised $8 million from Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners, along with angel investors. Shripad Nadkarni, an early investor in Paper Boat and Epigamia, and Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, founders of Beardo, also participated in the capital raising.

E-commerce startup which runs a beauty and grooming platform Foxy, EkAnek Networks, has raised $5.4 million in a funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation, a $300 million fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital.

SaaS startup Zimyo raised $1.5 million in seed funding led by BEENEXT. Yatra Angel Network and AngelList also participated in the round along with a clutch of angel investors.ng