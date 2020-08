From Byju's-WhiteHat Jr acquisition to NPCI regulations and new RBI policy to Uber Q2 earnings to Microsoft acquiring TikTok in US, this week the startup ecosystem has been making headlines both domestically and globally.

Here's a recap of everything that made headlines this week:

#1. Byju's acquires WhiteHat Jr for $300 million

After the acquisition, Byju's will make significant investments in WhiteHat Jr’s technology platform, product innovation while expanding the teacher base to cater to demand from new markets, the statement said. WhiteHat Jr founder, Karan Bajaj will continue to lead and scale this business in India and the US.

#2. RBI revised guidelines: Startup loans to now come under priority sector lending

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tweaked priority sector lending (PSL) norms to include loans to startups. Borrowing limits for the renewable energy sectors-- solar power and compressed bio-gas plants-- are also being raised by the central bank. In his speech following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, "With a view to aligning the guidelines with emerging national priorities and bring sharper focus on inclusive development, the PSL guidelines have been reviewed." The move has been welcomed by many VCs and startup founders.

#3. WhatsApp says NPCI satisfied with data localisation compliance

WhatsApp has said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) which runs the UPI infrastructure, is "satisfied " with the Facebook-owned app's compliance on data localisation. This comes after WhatsApp's payments plans have been restricted to only 1 million users for over two years since it piloted the feature in India. "We understand that NPCI is satisfied with WhatsApp’s compliance of RBI's payments guidelines on data localisation. Our team has worked hard to meet these standards over the last year," WhatsApp spokesperson said.

#4. Direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm acquires POPxo

MyGlamm, a direct-to-consumer beauty brand, has acquired POPxo, an online community of women. With this acquisition, Chiratae Ventures, Kalaari Capital, and Neoplux Venture Capital are joining MyGlamm’s existing investors --Bessemer Venture Partners, L'Occitane, Mankekar Family Office, and Tano Capital LLC. As part of the deal, POPxo's founder amd CEO Priyanka Gill will be joining the board and leadership team as co-founder, MyGlamm.

5. Cure.fit to not reopen Cult fitness centres on August 5, to take a few more weeks

"We welcome the move but we want to be careful," said co-founder Mukesh Bansal. "We feel fully prepared but we want want to be cautious. We will take a few weeks to assess the situation. Our roll out plan is one gym at a time. Hundred percent roll out may take 2-3 months," he said. Bansal said the first Cult fitness centre may open after August 15.

#6. India second-largest market for Zoom after US: Eric Yuan

India is now the second largest market for Zoom, after the US, according to Eric S Yuan, CEO of Zoom. Founded in 2011, the platform has seen boom in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic as people took to working from home and schools moved online. Between January and April, the video conferencing platform has seen a 6,700 percent growth in free user sign ups in India. "I think Zoom will have great DNA in India," Yuan said, at TiE’s India Internet Day Summit, as Zoom’s COO Aparna Bawa and President of Product and Engineering Velchamy Sankarlingam are of Indian origin.

#7. OYO is starting to restore salaries in a phased manner; still no decision on furloughed employees

Hospitality unicorn and SoftBank-backed OYO will be reinstating salaries of employees in a phased manner. During an internal town hall, Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer, India SA, and Dinesh Ramamurthi, chief human resources officer, OYO Hotels & Homes, announced plans to restore full salaries of all employees in India SA with a fixed compensation of up to Rs 8 lakh which will come into effect from August 1, 2020.

#8. MobiKwik plans to go public by end of 2021

Fintech platform, operating businesses in consumer payments, payment gateway, and financial services - Mobikwik plans to launch an IPO by end of 2021. In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Mobikwik co-founder and COO Upasana Taku said, "We have seen over 100 percent revenue growth YoY over the last three years and hope to turn profitable end of this fiscal. Also looking to launch an IPO end of 2021." With over 120 million users, 3 million merchants, and 300+ billers on its platform, the fintech platform claims that it has processed more than 250 million of transactions in FY20. Till date, Mobikwik has received a funding of $100 million from Sequoia Capital India, Bajaj Finance, American Express and Net1.

#9. Indian apps including Zoho, Chingari win Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge

The government has selected 24 Indian apps under an innovation challenge it had launched to boost domestic apps, especially in the sectors where several Chinese apps have been banned. SaaS player Zoho, MapmyIndia, video-sharing app Chingari are among the winners in this challenge, which saw 6940 entries over the past month.

#10. India is home to 21 unicorns, collectively valued at $73.2 billion: Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020

India is now the world’s fourth largest unicorn base, home to 21 startups valued above a billion dollars with a collective valuation of $73.2 billion according to Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020. Paytm is India’s most valued unicorn followed by Oyo and Byju. While one third of Indian unicorns are operating in the ecommerce space, Softbank takes the lead in investing into Indian unicorns.

#11. Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billion

Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the ecommerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday. The stock sale comes at a time when the company's shares have surged more than 73 percent this year. During the first two working days of August, Bezos sold 1 million shares as part of a previously announced trading plan, according to the filings.

#12. Uber: Mobility business in recovery in India, Zomato unit economics improving

However, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdowns dragged revenues in Q2 by 27 percent, though the company's delivery business more than doubled.

#13. Facebook and Uber extends Work From Home

Facebook Inc will allow employees to work from home until July 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak and will give them $1,000 for home office needs, a spokeswoman for the social media giant said this week. Uber too will now also let it employees work from home through June 2021, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees at a meeting. The move though is not a mandate and workers will be able to return to offices if they open before then.

#14. Trump issues executive orders banning US transactions with WeChat and TikTok in 45 days

US president Donald Trump issues executive orders banning US transactions with TikTok and WeChat after 45 days. The orders raised apprehension that these apps may be used by the Chinese communist party for data collection and disinformation campaigns.

Though this week, Microsoft confirmed talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire it's video platform TikTok’s US business. CEO Satya Nadella discussed the potential purchase with President Donald Trump. Microsoft in a statement said the company will move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than September 15, 2020.

While Apple, on Tuesday said it has no interest in acquiring TikTok, denying a report that claimed that the company was considering buying the ByteDance-owned firm.

#15. Softbank spent $3.8 billion on buybacks in July, August

SoftBank Group says it has spent $3.8 billion buying back 63.2 million shares between July 1 and August 3, part of a repurchase programme that has helped lift its share price to two decade highs. SoftBank has approved a further two tranches totaling 1.5 trillion yen which will provide continued support to the conglomerate’s shares. Chief executive officer Masayoshi Son launched the buybacks, funded by a large-scale asset monetization plan, after the group’s earnings were hammered by poor performance at the $100 billion Vision Fund.

#16. Facebook launches Instagram Reels in more than 50 countries

Facebook has launched Instagram Reels in more than 50 countries. The feature, which is similar to how TikTok works, was initially launched in Brazil and India. Instagram Reels will be available to users in more than 50 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Australia, etc