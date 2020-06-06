News Roundup: Top 5 startup stories of the week

From apps being suspended from Google Play store to layoffs, from WeWork India raising $100 million in a fresh round of funds to Zoom doubling its revenue, this week the startup ecosystem saw many ups and downs. Here’s a quick recap of everything that made headlines in the world of startups this week:

#1 Mitron & ‘Remove China Apps’

This week was no less than a rollercoaster for India's so-called answer to TikTok, Mitron. The app has hit 5 million downloads within a month of launch, and landed itself in a series of controversies -- from Mitron app’s entire source code, including its full set of features and the user interface being bought from Pakistani software developer company Qboxus, to the app getting suspended from the Google Play store on June 2nd. It was not just Mitron, Google took down ‘Remove China Apps’ on June 2nd from the Play Store for violating its ‘Deceptive Behaviour' policy. The app in question had gained rapid popularity in India following border tensions with China, garnering over one million downloads on android in less than two weeks.

While later in the week, Mitron app which hailed as the brainchild of IIT Roorkee’s Shivank Agarwal made a comeback on the Play Store, ‘Remove China Apps’ still stands suspended.

#2 COVID-19 Impact: MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees

The bloodbath continues as companies hand out pink slips and this week it was travel platform MakeMyTrip that laid off 350 employees. MMT’s business has taken a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread travel ban. A company spokesperson confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the lines of business impacted are international holidays and related operations.

#3 WeWork India raises $100 million from global partner

WeWork entered into a partnership with Embassy Group, which holds 100% rights over WeWork India, in 2017 and started operations in the Indian market. WeWork India had last month laid off nearly 100 employees, which is 20% of its 500-strong workforce as the co-working company was hit by the nearly two-month long lockdown that saw all its office spaces being shut. WeWork India currently has 34 operational spaces across the country.

#4 Zoom nearly doubles its revenue forecast

Video-conferencing platform Zoom has almost doubled its revenue guidance for the fiscal year to a range of USD 1.78 billion to USD 1.80 billion from USD 905 million to USD 915 million. During this lockdown-led by COVID-19 pandemic, San Francisco-based Zoom which was founded in 2011, transformed itself into a global video hangout from a business-oriented teleconferencing. While the platform reported an impressive 169% year-on-year growth in Q1 revenues at 328.2 million dollars compared to 122 million dollars a year-ago, Zoom says it is seeing an upward pressure on costs.

#5 Most startups eligible for relief under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, says Piyush Goyal