  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

News roundup: Top 5 startup stories of the week

Updated : July 25, 2020 12:10 PM IST

The ecommerce platform Flipkart acquired a 100 percent stake in Walmart India, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business.
Asset management firm MPowered raised $21 million in a Pre Series A round from a group of US-based HNIs.
Southeast Asian fintech platform Fave got a strategic investment from digital payments and merchant commerce platform, Pine Labs.
News roundup: Top 5 startup stories of the week

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Indian women files lawsuit against US for delay in work permits

Indian women files lawsuit against US for delay in work permits

Banks sanction Rs 1.30 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme: Govt

Banks sanction Rs 1.30 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme: Govt

Facebook-BCG report: Solutions for marketers to leverage 1.3x rise in digitally influenced urban consumers across non-food categories

Facebook-BCG report: Solutions for marketers to leverage 1.3x rise in digitally influenced urban consumers across non-food categories

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement