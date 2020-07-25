News roundup: Top 5 startup stories of the week

From desi cool to modern chic, the last few years have seen the rise of homegrown indie brands that have redefined the story of Indian retail. To talk about how the landscape of Indian retail is changing, the growth of homegrown brands and what COVID-19 is doing to consumption patterns, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan caught up with Shubhra Chadda, co-founder of Chumbak; Preeta Sukhtankar, founder of The Label Life; Nathasha AR Kumar, founder and CFO of Asort & Vajor and Shivani Poddar, co-founder of FabAlley.

#1. Government notifies ecommerce rules

Government notifies new ecommerce rules, under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, for all goods sold under a digital or electronic platform through both the marketplace and inventory-led models. Etailers must appoint grievance redressal officers and must resolve consumer complaints within a month. They must also ensure that the images and description of products and services match what is delivered

#2. Flipkart acquires Walmart India's wholesale business to launch Flipkart Wholesale in August

Flipkart Wholesale will launch its operations in August 2020 and will pilot services for the grocery and fashion categories.

It will be headed by Adarsh Menon, a veteran at Flipkart. Sameer Aggarwal, chief executive officer at Walmart India, will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition, after which time he will move to another role within Walmart.

Asset management firm MPowered raised $21 million in a Pre Series A round from a group of US-based HNIs.

Financial service platform InCred raised Rs 500 crore in debt funding from various public sector backs and public financial institutions. This round of debt financing will boost the platform’s lending expansion across select segments in the consumer, education and MSME markets.

B2B marketplace for unorganised retail segment Bijnis raised $10 million in a Series A round of investment co-led by Matrix Partners India and Sequoia Capital India, along with existing investors InfoEdge and Waterbridge Ventures.

Ather Energy, a homegrown electric scooter manufacturer raised a fresh investment of Rs 84 crore by Hero MotoCorp. This is an extension of its Series C round that was led by Sachin Bansal.

Agritech startup Vegrow raised $2.5 million in seed capital from Matrix Partners India and Ankur Capital as the aggregator of small farms looks to bring economies of scale to Indian farmers using technology. The round also saw participation from Better Capital, Titan Capital as well as angel investors including Sanjiv Rangrass, Rohit MA,Ramakant Sharma and Amit Lakho.

Vernacular language-focussed learning app Entri, raised an additional $1.7 million to the $1.4 million it raised in February from a set of investors led by Good Capital, closing its Pre-Series A round at a total of $3.1 million. The round also saw participation from several top angel investors in the Valley and in India, including HyperTrack Founder Kashyap Deorah and Hari TN, Head of HR at BigBasket.

Southeast Asian fintech platform Fave got a strategic investment from digital payments and merchant commerce platform, Pine Labs.

#4. SpiceJet acqui-hires ixigo subsidiary Travenues

SpiceJet aqui-hired the team and technology of airline technology company Travenues. Travenues is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AI-based travel app ixigo. With this move, SpiceJet will absorb Travenues’ travel technology team and airline commerce platform built by Travenues that specialises with its deep tech advancements in mobile apps, UX, engagement, cross-selling, payments, ancillaries, personalisation and more.

#5. Amazon’s Global Seller Program crosses $2 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports sales from India

The week kickstarted with Amazon announcing that Indian MSMEs and brands, selling under its Global Seller Program, have crossed $2 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports. The number of exporters on Amazon has grown to more than 60,000, with sellers joining from metros as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities. In January 2020, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025.

In other news, this week Apple also unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched the functionality of UPI AutoPay for recurring payments.