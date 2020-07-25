Startup News roundup: Top 5 startup stories of the week Updated : July 25, 2020 12:10 PM IST The ecommerce platform Flipkart acquired a 100 percent stake in Walmart India, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business. Asset management firm MPowered raised $21 million in a Pre Series A round from a group of US-based HNIs. Southeast Asian fintech platform Fave got a strategic investment from digital payments and merchant commerce platform, Pine Labs. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply