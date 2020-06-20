News roundup: Top 5 startup stories of the week

CNBC-TV18’s Flagship Show On Startups Young Turks Turns 18

This week was special one for us here at CNBC-TV18 as we hit a new milestone. Our flagship show Young Turks which is India’s longest running on startups and entrepreneurship completed 18 years.

Shereen Bhan, CNBC-TV18's managing editor and Young Turks’ Series Editor said, "The search for value, that's been the mantra for the Young Turks show over almost two decades. The show was started as an experiment to focus on younger entrepreneurs, new ideas and emerging Indian brands back in 2002. We have never chased valuations, we have always chased values and that’s what the show is about."

Through the course of the show, Young Turks has seen the startup ecosystem evolve not just in India but across the world. To celebrate its 18th year anniversary, the show brought together founders and investors to drive down the memory lane, talk about India's journey to become the world's third largest startup ecosystem and the road to big ticket IPO.

In terms of what made headlines in the world of startups this week, here’s a look at top 5 stories of the week

#1. India-China tension | Chinese funding in Indian startups slows down

According to Venture Intelligence, Chinese investors have so far invested $263 million in Indian startups in the first half of 2020 across 15 deals, which is less than a quarter of the $1.23 billion they raised in 2019 through 47 deals. The funding has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis as well as the change in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy for Chinese capital into the country announced in April.

According to a February 2020 report by think tank Gateway House, 18 of India’s 30 unicorns are Chinese-funded. The unicorns that have attracted Chinese funding over the years include Ola (Tencent, Sailing Capital), Flipkart (Tencent, TR Capital), Paytm (Alibaba), BYJU’S (Tencent), Delhivery (Fosun Group), among others.

#2. MyGov’s Tiktok account hits 1 million followers

And it is not just MyGov, there are several other government accounts like Press Information Bureau, Telegana Fights Corona, IRCTC & many more that are riding on TikTok’s widespread reach across the country.

#3. Google For Startups launches a new batch for its accelerator

On the other hand to support startups, the tech giant Google has opened applications for the new batch of Google For Startups Accelerator and is on a hunt for startups who are working on solutions that are oriented towards the new normal, with a special focus on health-tech, fintech, edu-tech, agri-tech, retail and saas startups.

Apart from this, Google For Startups also announced the launch of a ‘Playbook for startups to face the COVID-19 Challenge’ which includes contributions from startups, mentors and VC firms. Globally, Google announced a $175 million economic opportunity package to support black business owners, startup founders, job seekers and developers. The tech giant also launched #GoogleforStartups Accelerator for Black Founders, a 3-month program Seed to Series A startups.

#4. Softbank to invest $2 million in US startups led by minorities

After Google, the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp announced that it will invest $2 million or more in 14 US startups led by black founders and other under-represented groups, as part of its effort to fund more a more diverse array of entrepreneurs.

Koniku, Moment AI, Ojha Express are some of the startups representing the minority in the programme.

#5. Livinguard launches face mask: Claims to inactivate 99.9% of COVID-19 virus

Swiss hygiene company Livinguard, with operations in India, Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan and South Africa, has come up with a revolutionary and first of its kind face mask, that can directly inactivate bacteria and viruses, including 99.9 percent of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The globally patented technology was invented by Sanjeev Swamy, an entrepreneur of Indian origin, who also heads the company. Available in three versions the price of the mask starts from Rs 1,490 and goes up to Rs 1,990

Before wrapping up, here’s a shout-out to Indian startups who made a mark starting with consumer leading startup Zestmoney and milk-tech startup Stellapps who found a spot on World Economic Forum’s list of Technology Pioneers 2020. Some of the companies that have been earlier a part of this list are Google, Airbnb, Twitter and Spotify.

Let’s not forget the Global Data intelligence firm CB Insights 2020 List of 50 Future Unicorns that featured three Indian startups which include- fin-tech startup CRED, ed-tech startup Vedantu and B2B ecommerce marketplace Moglix.