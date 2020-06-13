News Roundup: Top 5 startup stories of the week

From API platform Postman entering the unicorn club to Anand Mahindra investing in a blockchain-based social media firm, the startup ecosystem was buzzing with some good news. However, the COVID-19 crisis continues to weigh heavy on the ecosystem, as research firm techARC has forecast a drop in smartphone sales and family office investors expect startup valuations to correct as companies struggle to stay afloat. The 'Parota VS Roti' debate at the end of the week though cheered all alike.

So here’s your weekly dose of the top stories from India's startup universe:

#1. Postman enters the unicorn club; raises $150 million in Series C funding

San Francisco and Bengaluru-based API development platform Postman raised $150 million in a Series C funding at a whopping $2 billion valuation. The round was led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, along with existing investors CRV and Nexus Venture Partners.

The funding will be utilised to accelerate Postman growth & leadership in API space. With this funding, Postman now has entered the SaaS unicorn club after Zoho, FreshWorks, Druva and Icertis.

#2. 'Parota is an emotion': iD Fresh to appeal against 18% GST ruling

with #handsoffparota and #justiceforparota trending on Twitter. The distinction between the two household items came after the Karnataka bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) sent out a ruling saying it doesn’t think that branded frozen parotas are rotis and therefore they will be taxed at a higher GST rate of 18 percent compared to 5 percent for rotis and chapatis.

This comes after iD Fresh, a Bengaluru-headquartered food products company that offers ready-to-cook and fresh foods, approached the AAR in January asking whether the preparation of its whole-wheat parota and Malabar parotta can be classified under the same tariff heading and product description of ‘Khakra, plain chapati or roti’ that attracts a GST rate of 5 percent.

iD Fresh is now set to appeal against the order. CEO Musthafa PC told CNBC-TV18, “We have a window of 30 days but we will appeal by next week.”

#3. Anand Mahindra invests $1 million in social media startup Hapramp

This week, the startup ecosystem also saw another investment. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, invested $1 million in Gurugram-based blockchain-based social media startup Hapramp. Founded in 2018 by a team of five Computer Science graduates, Hapramp is building solutions that enable users to take control of their data privacy and earn a fair fraction from content monetisation.

Anand Mahindra's quest for an investment in an Indian startup dates back to 2018, when he had tweeted about a funding opportunity for an Indian social media startup that met certain criteria. Hapramp, which was just being set up then grabbed the opportunity and decided to apply. Mahindra tweeted that Team Hapramp had won the seed funding.

#4. COVID-19 Impact: Smartphone sales in India to fall by over 20% in 2020, says techARC report

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hurting many sectors including the smartphone industry. According to a techARC report, India will miss its smartphone sales target for 2020 by 21.6% at 127 million versus the projected target of 162 million. Basic and mid-segment smartphones, priced at Rs 5001-25,000, will continue to account for over 92% of total sales. Shipments in the entry segment -- below Rs 5000 -- will dip, while the segment of more than Rs 50,000 will be unaffected.

In a revised market forecast, research firm techARC says that this would be a 12.5 percent decline in smartphone sales when compared to 145 million sold in 2019. The COVID-19 lockdown has hurt both supply and demand for the segment, the report says.

#5. Family offices sitting on dry powder for startups, expect valuations to correct due to COVID-19 crisis

The COVID crisis has had an impact on startups and investors, with portfolios of family offices also facing the brunt. Family offices have been bullish on the Indian startup ecosystem for quite some time and they feel the COVID-19 crisis will allow them to put patient capital into companies with strong business models.

Valuations will correct by as much as 50 percent in some sectors, according to Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Capital Funds. "By September-October, the bubble of the past will burst. Companies may raise money at lower value, which will be the fair price," Srinivasan said.