There were several developments in the startup space during the week. Here are important startup updates of the week:

Digit Insurance joins Unicorn club with $ 1.9B valuation

Digit Insurance, a General Insurance company, started in 2017 with a mission to make insurance simple in India, becomes this year’s 1st Indian Unicorn with a valuation of $ 1.9 billion. Existing PE investors participated in this round.

Edtech giant Byju's to acquire top coaching institute Aakash for $1 billion

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the edtech sector has got a shot in the arm. Taking digital learning a notch higher, India’s biggest online education firm Byju’s is set to acquire Aakash Educational Services, which owns and operates a chain of 200 offline coaching centres across the country.

According to a Bloomberg report, the deal has locked at $1 billion and is expected to be closed over the next two or three months. It will see complete exit of Aakash founders — the Chaudhry family — while Blackstone Group, which backs the coaching brand, will swap a portion of its 37.5 percent equity in Aakash for a stake in Byju’s.

An official confirmation from either party is, however, yet to come.

The WhatsApp Policy update debate

WhatsApp head clarifies Facebook can’t read users’ encrypted chat as Telegram CEO advises giant to respect user

Facebook backed messaging platform WhatsApp’s ‘take it, or leave it’ privacy policy and terms of services has sparked a discussion about user data and how it is being managed by global communications apps. Several users have now fled to alternate solutions like Signal and Telegram.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart defends new policy after a global concerns on its new policy says that chats continue to remain end-to-end encrypted, Whatsapp “can’t read private chats or calls and neither can Facebook. The new policy describes business communication and does not change WhatsApp’s data sharing practices with Facebook. It does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world.”

Taking a dig at the social media giant, Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram, in a blog said, “I hear Facebook has an entire department devoted to figuring out why Telegram is so popular. Imagine dozens of employees working on just that full-time.” He further added, “I am happy to save Facebook tens of millions of dollars and give away our secret for free: respect your users.”

• Signal woos users with simple terms of service; says India market response beats expectations

Signal saw a meteoric rise as a direct consequence of privacy debate around its larger rival WhatsApp, but its co-founder Brian Acton said the messaging platform is hoping to capitalise on the opportunities with its ”simple and straightforward” terms of service and privacy policy.

Signal, a non-profit, has seen millions of downloads globally after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy that included a controversial change of linking data of WhatsApp users to Facebook’s other products and services.

• Telegram says it added 25 million users in 3 days globally

Messaging service Telegram said it has added 25 million new users over the past 72 hours, days after it surpassed the 500 million monthly active user mark.

WhatsApp's privacy policy discriminates between European and Indian users

Already under fire for its latest privacy policy designed for India, messaging platform Whatsapp's policy for its European consumers is likely to anger its user base in India even more. How long we will be taken for granted by such blatant double standards," asked Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Twitter. Accompanying his tweet was a full-page newspaper advertisement by WhatsApp issuing clarification on its privacy policy and a screenshot from The Irish Times with a headline that read "WhatsApp says European users do not have to share data with Facebook".

Google removes lending apps in India to protect consumers

Alphabet Inc’s Google has removed some lending apps aimed at consumers in India from Play Store in an attempt to safeguard users, it said in a blog post on Thursday. “We have reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India, based on flags submitted by users and government agencies,” Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said in the post. Google did not elaborate on the number of apps that had been taken down.

EARNINGS THIS WEEK: SNAPDEAL & ECOM EXPRESS

Snapdeal Earnings

Ecommerce marketplace Snapdeal has reported its revenue for financial year 2019-2020 at 833 crore rupees, a 2% fall over the last financial year as per Tofler.

The company reported a net loss of 270 crore rupees during the same fiscal. This is 43 percent increase from the last financial year.

Ecom Express Earnings

Logistics solutions provider Ecom Express reported its revenues for financial year 2019-20 as Rs 1,254 cr, a 23 percent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of INR 314 cr during the same fiscal. This is 142 percent increase from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 1,631 crore.

Funding of the week

• Unacademy Group concludes secondary share transaction with leading Investors

Edtech platform Unacademy has concluded a new secondary transaction round in which Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic have increased their stake in the company.

As part of the round, the investors have acquired additional shares worth $50 million, doubling down on their investment and conviction in the Unacademy Group’s growth trajectory and future prospects. The latest transaction follows a round in November 2020 when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group invested in the Unacademy Group at a valuation of $2 billion.

• InnoVen Capital invests Rs 50 crore debt in Infra.Market

InnoVen Capital has invested Rs 50 crore in leading B2B platform Infra.Market. The company will use the latest fund to execute the growth agenda.

• Karkhana.io raises $1.5 million led by Vertex Ventures

B2B on-demand manufacturing platform,Karkhana.io, has raised a seed round of $1.5 million led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India (Vertex Ventures SEA & India). The company also saw participation from several industry leaders and angel investors. With this funding, Karkhana.io aims to fuel further growth and establish their technology platform to meet the demand for custom manufacturing in India’s manufacturing industry.

• ReadyAssist raises $1 million to service a stranded customer faster than current market solutions

ReadyAssist, a 24x7 roadside assistance start-up has raised a seed funding of $1 million from a group of reputable angel investors in two tranches. ReadyAssist will use the funds to focus on augmenting its technology strength to help its objective of growth, ability to service a stranded customer faster than the current market solutions and becoming an automobile skills powerhouse.

New Fund N+1 Capital gets SEBI nod, LetsVenture is founding venture partner

Revenue-based Growth Capital Firm NP1 Capital has received a go ahead from the Securities and Exchanges Board of India to raise its first Cat-II AIF of $100 million in India ($75 million + $25 million green shoe).

N+1 Capital is a Cat-II AIF and claims to be the first revenue based growth capital fund in India. LetsVenture is a founding venture partner to N+1 Capital.

Stakeboat Capital launches Rs 1000 cr FUND-II

Growth equity firm, Stakeboat Capital launches FUND-II to tap into opportunities in the SME sector. Looks at targeting foreign investors, institutional investors and family offices to raise Rs 1000 crore.

Stakeboat will invest in SMEs with revenue between Rs 50-250 crore and continue to focus on control and buyout transactions.

Flipkart announces first cohort of its startup accelerator program “Flipkart Leap”

From more than 920 applicants eight finalists were shortlisted across five categories: Design & Make for India; Innovations in Digital Commerce; Technologies to Empower Retail; SCM & Logistics; and Enabling Deep Tech Applications.

The finalists will undergo a 16-week mentorship program and receive an equity-free grant of $25,000.

Amazon India launches ‘Amazon Academy’ to help students prepare for competitive entrance examinations

Amazon India has launched its new offering ‘Amazon Academy’ to help JEE aspirants in their preparations for engineering entrance exams. The online module includes specially crafted mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice. Also set to hold live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals and send personalized performance reports, Amazon Academy aims to enables active learning through live lessons, helping students to strengthen their JEE preparation efforts.

The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the web and the Google Play store.

In News: Tesla In India

Tesla is in touch with five state governments in India and is now exploring the possibility of setting up manufacturing, R&D centres in the country, CNBC-TV 18 has learnt. The news comes days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that they are looking to begin operations in India in 2021.

Elon Musk Finally Breaks Silence on India Plans, Says 'As Promised' on Twitter

According to the details available on the Registrar of Companies website, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated and the registered address is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.

Reacting to his 41.2 million followers, Musk tweeted on making India his next destination: "As promised".

Musk, who communicates on all important company issues via Twitter, however, did not divulge any further details on his India plans.

Paytm Money launches Futures & Options trading

Paytm - the country's homegrown digital financial services platform has an announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money now provides Futures & Options trading (F&O) on its platform, along with its other offerings - stocks, direct mutual funds, ETF, IPO, NPS, and digital gold.

The platform has launched this service at Rs 10 for all F&O trades and the low pricing is without any commitments or packages or contracts, Paytm said in a statement.

BITCOIN GOES ON A WILD RIDE

170 billion dollars in investor wealth is wiped out in 24 hours as Bitcoin goes on a wild ride once again. Despite the crash, Bitcoin has gained 340 percent in the past 12 months.

Zoom seeks to raise $1.5 billion through new stock offering

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is planning to raise $1.5 billion through its stocks in an underwritten public offering as per a report. However, the company has not provided any further details regarding the offering, saying that it was subject to market and other conditions.

The company, headquartered in San Jose, California, has appointed JPMorgan as the sole underwriter and is also planning to grant them a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $225 million of its shares at the public offering price, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

Zoom can use the raised amount for operating expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions, or strategic investments in complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies.

In news: SoftBank

• SoftBank Group sells Uber shares worth $2 billion

SoftBank Group has sold $2 billion-worth of shares in Uber, according to a document released Monday, as it took advantage of a surge in the US ride-hailing giant's value. An affiliate of SoftBank's Vision Fund sold 38 million shares for $53.46 apiece, according to a US stock filing on Uber's website, though it still remains the firm's main shareholder, with a 10 percent stake worth about $10 billion.

• SoftBank leads new funding round for $2 billion fitness app 'Keep'

SoftBank Group Vision Fund has led a $360 million funding round in the startup behind China’s most popular workout app Keep as per a bloomberg report. Beijing Calories said its series F round also drew investment from Hillhouse Capital, and Tencent Holdings.

BIG TECH: IN NEWS

• Australian competition watchdog warns Google, Facebook

Australia’s competition regulator has warned that planned laws to make the country the first in the world to force Google and Facebook to pay for news content were likely just the start of more regulation for digital platforms, according to a Reuters report.

The Australian government announced legislation last month after an investigation it said showed the tech giants held too much market power in the media industry, a situation it said posed a potential threat to a well-functioning democracy. Under the code, Google and Facebook will be subject to mandatory price arbitration if a commercial agreement on payment for Australian media cannot be reached. Digital platforms face fines of up to A$10 million ($7.7 million) if they do not comply with the decision.

• Twitter’s Jack Dorsey admits internet companies have too much power and praises bitcoin as a model to change that

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump was the “right decision for Twitter,” but admitted that the internet shouldn’t be controlled by a handful of private companies.

In a series of 13 tweets, Dorsey said that online speech resulting in real world harm requires action even if a ban on an account is divisive “and sets a precedent I feel is dangerous.” He wrote that if a company like Twitter makes a decision that people don’t like, they can go elsewhere, creating an inherent check on its power.

• Amazon faces class-action lawsuit over eBook pricing

Amazon.com was slapped with a class-action lawsuit accusing the e-commerce giant of inflating the prices of ebooks in collusion with some publishers.

The lawsuit alleges that Amazon and the five largest U.S. publishers, collectively called the 'Big Five', agreed to price restraints that cause consumers to overpay for eBooks purchased from them through a retail platform other than Amazon.com.

• Google launches $3 million fund to fight vaccine misinformation

The Google News Initiative has launched a global open fund to fight misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, worth up to $3 million.

The “COVID-19 Vaccine Counter Misinformation Open Fund” aims to support journalistic efforts to effectively fact-check misinformation about the COVID-19 immunisation process, the initiative belonging to Alphabet’s Google said in a blog post.

Freight tech startup Sennder raises $160 million at valuation of over $1 billions

The Series D funding round was backed by Accel, Lakestar, HV Capital, Project A and Scania, and brought total funds raised to date by Sennder to more than $260 million.

PayPal becomes first foreign firm in China with full ownership of payments business

PayPal has become the first foreign operator with 100% control of a payment platform in China, according to Chinese government data, as the U.S. fintech giant eyes a bigger foothold in a booming market for online payments.

PayPal acquired the 30 percent stake it doesn’t already own in China’s GoPay, formally known as Guofubao Information Technology Co., on December 31, 2020, according to shareholder data from the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

The Trump administration has scrapped plans to blacklist Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, four people familiar with the matter said, providing a brief reprieve to Beijing’s top corporates amid a broader crackdown by Washington. Washington nonetheless plans to move forward this week with a bid to add as many as nine other Chinese companies to the list, one of the people said.

Walmart to create fintech startup with Ribbit Capital