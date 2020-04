India wants to screen every investment into Indian companies coming from Chinese entities, and this may not bode well for the scores of startups counting on Chinese capital during the slowdown.

The government on Saturday issued an update to the FDI policy, stating that an entity of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the Government route.

This is effectively going to bring the billions of dollars of future Chinese investments into Indian startups and the tech ecosystem under government scrutiny, which is likely to affect deals.

According to a February 2020 report by think tank Gateway House, Chinese tech investors have put an estimated $4 billion into Indian start-ups.

The report also points out that 18 of India’s 30 unicorns are Chinese-funded.

This includes the likes of Flipkart, Ola, Oyo, Byju’s, BigBasket, Zomato and several others. (Complete List at the end of the article)

Gateway House also identified over 75 companies, with Chinese investors concentrated in e-commerce, fintech, media/social media, aggregation services and logistics.

For many startups, Chinese investors are the go-to option given the dearth of Indian capital and higher risk-taking among Chinese backers.

Given that deal flows will be hit due to the slowdown from the Covid-19 crisis, capital-strapped startups looking for Chinese funding may see discussions being impacted or slowed down.

Apart from Chinese capital, Chinese companies themselves have significant market share in India. The Gateway House report says TikTok has 200 million subscribers and has overtaken YouTube in India. Chinese smartphones like Oppo and Xiaomi lead the Indian market with an estimated 72% share, leaving Samsung and Apple behind.

The report also highlights that Chinese funds and companies often route their investments in India through offices located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Mauritius etc. For example, Alibaba’s investment in Paytm was by Alibaba Singapore Holdings Pvt. Ltd. These, the report said, don’t get recorded in India’s government data as Chinese investments.

While the DPIIT note does not explicitly say whether the rules apply to indirect Chinese investments into Indian companies through offshore companies, several in the industry believe this would apply to investments routed through offshore entities given the emphasis on beneficial ownership.

“The intent is to capture those whose economic interest is served by the investment,” said Arjun Sinha of AP&Partners.

The move will also impact Indian subsidiaries of TikTok if they are raising capital through FDI route, but not if it is through a service contract or other such routes, industry members said.

“We need to see how this law is implemented when the final notification comes in under FEMA. Our understanding is that this is to largely regulate strategic investments and not financial investments. If it is the contrary, the government will need to make ancillary changes in rules governing fund investments through offshore funds,” Sinha added.

Here is a list of Indian unicorns and their Chinese investors :

18 unicorns in India have Chinese investors -