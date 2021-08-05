Neobank Jupiter raises $44 million led by Brazil's Nubank, valuation crosses $300 million

Neobanking start-up Jupiter has announced that it has raised $44 million from investors in its Series B round funding raising its value above the $300 million marks. The development comes at a time when the Mumbai and Bangalore-based start-up is all set to launch its platform to the public next month.

The recent funding round was led by Brazil-based Nubank Global Founders Capital and saw the participation by Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners and Mirae Assets Venture in addition to all existing investors, including Addition Ventures, Tanglin VC, Greyhound, 314 Capital and Beenext.

“I’m excited to welcome Nubank as Jupiter’s partner in the new banking revolution. They have scaled up so well in Brazil, and we have a lot to learn from them. We’ll take best practices from them, and work together to build an even stronger focus on customer service and products. With this partnership, we will fast forward our execution journey,” said founder Jitendra Gupta.

Founded by fintech veteran Gupta in 2019, Jupiter raised a total of $25 million in seed funding and Series A rounds while still in stealth mode, the company stated in a press release.

One of Jupiter’s first offerings is a savings account bundled with features that aim to simplify money management. It offers a 100 percent digital savings bank account with in-built money management features like real-time spend insights, tracking liquid assets across bank accounts, personalised savings goals, and sending/receiving funds via UPI.

The beta app to be rolled out to the general public later this year is currently available to over a lakh users who’d signed up to the waitlist.

“We are highly impressed by Jitendra and his team and love their vision for building India’s leading digital consumer bank. India deserves a digitally native bank that offers the product experience of a consumer fintech and the product offering of a bank,” said Roel Janssen, Partner at Global Founders Capital.