Neo-bank Open to turn unicorn; to raise $100-$150 million in fresh funding round

Small and mid-size enterprise (SME) focused neo-bank Open to likely raise fresh funds and is expected to turn into a unicorn, a startup with a valuation of $1 billion or more, with the latest round of funding.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 Open has raised between $100 to $150 million at a valuation of $1.1 to $1.2 billion. The round is said to be co-led by existing investors Tiger Global and Temasek. Other existing investors also participated in the round while some early investors took a partial exit.

The company is likely to make the announcement in the next 10 days. CNBC-TV18 earlier in February 21 reported that one of Open’s early backers Unicorn India Ventures has taken a partial exit by selling its 20 percent stake for $10 million.

Open raised $100 million in Series C funding in October 2021 from Temasek with participation from Google and Japan’s SBI investments, as per the company statement released at the time.

This funding comes only a few months after the last round where Open was valued at $500 million. Open will be the first neo-bank startup to turn into a unicorn. Financial services firm Avendus facilitated the transaction, sources said.

Open's founders declined to comment on the matter.

Founded in 2017, Open offers a neo-banking platform that integrates all the tools used by small businesses with a business current account. Mabel Chacko, Ajeesh Achuthan and Deena Jacob are the other co-founders of Open.

The company has around two million SMEs on its platform and processes over $24 billion in gross transaction volume annually. Open competes with other neo-banks such as RazorpayX, a unit of payments firm Razorpay. Paytm and Amazon have also entered this space.

Notes :