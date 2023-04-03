Need to create inclusive infrastructure to fund startups, says CEO of MeitY Startup Hub

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre and Birla Institute of Management Technology, recently organised the Startup Kumbh G20 Digital Innovation Alliance, which saw participation from 100 startups.
Recommended ArticlesView All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey
Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know
Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Aishwarya Anand, MeitY Startup Hub CEO Jeet Vijay said the Indian government has been very proactive in coming up with elements in the Budget, but emphasised that there is a need to create inclusive startup funding ecosystem.
"Any ecosystem that develops over time, there is a maturity that comes in. The Indian government has been very proactive in coming up with elements in the budget where startups can have more ease of doing business. Within that framework we are looking at how do we learn from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse that happened?" Vijay said.
"Secondly, we need to create a more inclusive startup funding ecosystem. For example, SBI has come up with a startup branch. The idea behind the SBI startup branch is to bring all the SBI products for startups under one roof. So that would be a way for a lot of banks to think," Vijay said.
Also Read: Building a successful startup in India requires innovation, customer-centricity, and a long-term vision, say experts
Watch video for more.