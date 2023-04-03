Need to create inclusive infrastructure to fund startups, says CEO of MeitY Startup Hub

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre and Birla Institute of Management Technology, recently organised the Startup Kumbh G20 Digital Innovation Alliance, which saw participation from 100 startups.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Aishwarya Anand, MeitY Startup Hub CEO Jeet Vijay said the Indian government has been very proactive in coming up with elements in the Budget, but emphasised that there is a need to create inclusive startup funding ecosystem.

"Any ecosystem that develops over time, there is a maturity that comes in. The Indian government has been very proactive in coming up with elements in the budget where startups can have more ease of doing business. Within that framework we are looking at how do we learn from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse that happened?" Vijay said.

"Secondly, we need to create a more inclusive startup funding ecosystem. For example, SBI has come up with a startup branch. The idea behind the SBI startup branch is to bring all the SBI products for startups under one roof. So that would be a way for a lot of banks to think," Vijay said.

