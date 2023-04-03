English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsNeed to create inclusive infrastructure to fund startups, says CEO of MeitY Startup Hub
startup | Apr 3, 2023 8:57 PM IST

Need to create inclusive infrastructure to fund startups, says CEO of MeitY Startup Hub

Profile image
By Aishwarya Anand   Apr 3, 2023 8:57 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Aishwarya Anand, MeitY Startup Hub CEO Jeet Vijay said the Indian government has been very proactive in coming up with elements in the Budget, but emphasised that there is a need to create inclusive startup funding ecosystem.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre and Birla Institute of Management Technology, recently organised the Startup Kumbh G20 Digital Innovation Alliance, which saw participation from 100 startups.

Recommended Articles

View All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Aishwarya Anand, MeitY Startup Hub CEO Jeet Vijay said the Indian government has been very proactive in coming up with elements in the Budget, but emphasised that there is a need to create inclusive startup funding ecosystem.
"Any ecosystem that develops over time, there is a maturity that comes in. The Indian government has been very proactive in coming up with elements in the budget where startups can have more ease of doing business. Within that framework we are looking at how do we learn from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse that happened?" Vijay said.
"Secondly, we need to create a more inclusive startup funding ecosystem. For example, SBI has come up with a startup branch. The idea behind the SBI startup branch is to bring all the SBI products for startups under one roof. So that would be a way for a lot of banks to think," Vijay said.
Also Read: Building a successful startup in India requires innovation, customer-centricity, and a long-term vision, say experts
Watch video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X