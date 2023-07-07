Narayana Murthy's lessons on entrepreneurship, leadership and building Infosys: Insights from a father-son interview

Speaking at Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Narayan Murthy highlighted his realisation that entrepreneurship held the key to eradicating poverty and driving societal progress.

IT giant Infosys' founder NR Narayana Murthy on Friday said that he was motivated to get into entrepreneurship as he realised that it is the key to removing poverty. In a candid conversation with his son Rohan Murthy at the ‘Moneycontrol Startup Conclave’, Narayana Murthy outlined his entrepreneurial journey, the qualities required to succeed as an entrepreneur, the evolving role of a founder, and the crucial aspects of building a strong team.

When asked about his choice to become an entrepreneur, Murthy highlighted his realisation that entrepreneurship held the key to eradicating poverty and driving societal progress. After working in France, he understood that creating jobs, generating wealth, and contributing taxes to the government were essential for uplifting a nation.

“I finally came to the conclusion that the only way is society can indeed remove its poverty is through the power of entrepreneurship, the power of creating jobs, the power of translating ideas into jobs, power of translating ideas and the power of enhancing taxes pay to the government.”

Speaking about the qualities and traits that distinguish successful entrepreneurs. Murthy emphasised the importance of passion, which fuels the energy required to sustain the entrepreneurial marathon.

Murthy said, “He or she must have the power of imagination, he or she must be comfortable with innovation, he or she must be comfortable with doing something unusual. Second, he or she must have a lot of passion, because passion is what fuels your energy, your enthusiasm and your ability to run the marathon. Third, the leader must have a very clear and articulate simple value system. That's very, very important because everybody looks up to the leader, everybody looks up to the founder.”

Read Here | Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns against overselling in startups, calls for realistic expectations

He stressed the need for a clearly articulated value system, as leaders serve as role models for their teams.

The conversation then shifted to the changing role of a founder throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Murthy explained that in the initial stages, founders focus on developing and articulating their unique ideas, attracting stakeholders, including employees and customers. This phase requires the founder to exhibit high aspirations, optimism, and resilience, even in the face of skepticism.

Rohan inquired about the process of recruiting the first six or seven colleagues at Infosys. Murthy emphasised the importance of having a strong value system in place, establishing trust, and being truthful and trustworthy. He shared that during those early days, he convinced potential employees by painting a vision of the future, highlighting the potential of the computer industry and the shortage of manpower in the United States.

Read Here | Vinod Khosla quotes Warren Buffett amid funding winter

Murthy acknowledged the vital role played by his support system, particularly his wife, in his entrepreneurial journey. He shared how his parents' freedom and lack of interference allowed him to explore his ambitions freely.

Moreover, he expressed gratitude for his wife's unwavering support, recalling her reassurance when he resigned on her birthday, assuring him that they would live within their means and that he would succeed. Her unwavering belief and encouragement were invaluable pillars of support throughout his entrepreneurial endeavors.