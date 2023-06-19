Mojocare investors say business model was not sustainable after review of financials

This comes just a day after the Bengaluru-headquartered startup laid off 150-170 employees or 80 percent of its workforce, attributing it to its efforts in rationalising costs and prioritise profitability.

Investors of health-tech startup Mojocare have initiated a review of the company's financials after discovering financial irregularities at the company, marking yet another instance of corporate governance issues.

“While the analysis remains ongoing, initial findings have uncovered financial irregularities, and it has become apparent that the business model is not sustainable due to a variety of operational and market factors,” a joint statement of investors including Chiratae Ventures, B Capital and Peak XV Partners (earlier Sequoia Capital India) said.

The statement further said that Mojocare will be scaling down its operations and the investor group is working with the company through this transition.

This comes just a day after the Bengaluru-headquartered startup laid off 150-170 employees or 80 percent of its workforce, attributing it to its efforts in rationalising costs and prioritise profitability.

"Facing difficult market conditions, we at Mojocare have had to make tough decisions to improve our unit economics," a Mojocare spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

"Despite our best efforts, our business fundamentals have not worked out over the past few months. In order to become more capital efficient, we have decided to rationalise costs. In order to prioritise profitability and sustainability, we must revert to operating as a small yet robust team, allowing us to figure out what's best for the company going forward."

The layoffs have also come within a year of the firm raising $200 million in a round from B Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Peak XV Partners' Surge and Better Capital. Chiratae is the largest investor in the company, B Capital has put the most amount of money, while Peak XV Partners via Surge was the last to come in, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Mojocare now joins the list of Peak XV Partners-backed startups, who have faced allegations of misconduct, governance and auditing issues over the last year-and-a-half. The names include the likes of GoMechanic, Zilingo, BharatPe and Trell.

Founded in 2021 by former MPL VP Rajat Gupta and ex-Chiratae investment professional Ashwin Swaminathan, Mojocare offered personalised wellness products and services such as consultations and treatments for daily nutrition, fitness, hair, skin, sleep, and sexual health.